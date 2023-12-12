More than 900 Luzerne County small businesses have applied for the first round of grants funded by a $5 million federal American Rescue Plan Allocation.

County council earmarked the funds to help for-profit businesses with fewer than 50 full-time equivalent employees.

One-time awards of $5,000 will be distributed to eligible businesses with fewer than 20 full-time employees, and businesses with 20 or more full-time employees may be eligible for up to $10,000 as funding allows.

Businesses that submitted all required documentation by Dec. 8 could receive funding the end of this year or in early 2024 if they are approved, officials have said.

A second application round will open on Feb. 14. If any funding is still remaining, there could be a third round, officials have said.

The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce is administering the program in partnership with the Greater Hazleton and Greater Wyoming Valley Chambers of Commerce.

Greater Hazleton Chamber head Mary Malone said Monday the “overwhelming response” of more than 900 stems from extensive outreach by many to make sure businesses from throughout the county are aware of the opportunity.

The chamber team is engrossed in reviewing submissions to ensure all required documents have been provided, Malone said.

Partners have been assisting some businesses that needed technological help uploading information into secure folders, she said.

Application information, including videos and frequently asked questions, is posted at luzernecountyready.org.

Grants must be used for expenses related to supporting ongoing business operations including: payroll and employee benefits; mortgage or rent payments; utility, inventory or equipment costs; other operating costs; and technical assistance, counseling or other services to support business planning, the website says.

“The goal of this program is to help mitigate the negative economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on small businesses, keep their doors open, protect local jobs, support community economic recovery and increase resiliency across Luzerne County,” it said.

To be eligible, businesses must be based or located in the county, independently owned and operated, have been fully operational prior to Dec. 31, 2019, and have less than $15 million in annual gross revenues for 2022.

Utility help

Applications will open up Tuesday for another county program providing heating assistance to moderate-income households typically shut out of such aid.

Council had earmarked $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding for the program as part of a public relief package. It will provide $290 in assistance to eligible homeowners and renters.

More than 7,700 families can qualify for the program, according to the nonprofit Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO), which is administering the program for the county.

Applications will be online Tuesday at ceopeoplehelpingpeople.org.

Paper copies will be available at county government building entrances, active adult centers and CEO and state legislative offices, officials said Thursday.

If approved, the $290 checks will be payable to the applicants’ utility of choice. Approved applicants will receive notification of assistance letters verifying all information.

Households of the following sizes will be eligible for the county program if their annual income falls between these minimum and maximum ranges: single, $29,160 to $43,740; two, $39,440 to $59,160; three, $49,720 to $74,580; four, $60,000 to $90,000; five, $70,280 to $105,420; six, $80,560 to $120,840; seven, $90,840 to $136,260; and eight, $101,120 to $151,680.

These figures apply to gross income before taxes and other deductions.

In addition to the income requirement, applicants must reside in the county household seeking the funding and be responsible for paying for the household’s main or secondary heating source.

This includes renters unless their utility services are included as part of their rental cost.

Applicants don’t have to be delinquent on their utility bill or be out of fuel to be eligible. The program applies to all types of heating and deliverable fuels.

Proof of household income for the prior 30 days will be required as part of the application process.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.