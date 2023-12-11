In its last meeting this year, Luzerne County Council is scheduled to consider an increased federal American Rescue Plan funding request for a West Hazleton bridge project and set the 2024 salary for the county manager, the agenda said.

Council had earmarked $850,000 in federal American Rescue funds toward rehabilitation of the Jaycee Drive Bridge over Black Creek.

Closure of the bridge due to deterioration has forced detours through a residential neighborhood and limited access to 50 businesses employing 2,500, creating concerns if there is a fire or chemical spill, borough officials have said.

West Hazleton is seeking an additional $675,000 because it was determined during initial excavation that the south bridge abutment cannot be saved due to reinforcing bars that are “totally corroded,” the agenda said. The borough does not have additional funds to proceed with the project, it said.

Related Video

Regarding the manager salary, council hired Romilda Crocamo in May at a compensation of $160,000. The proposed salary starting Jan. 1 is $175,000. The resolution said council conducted an evaluation of her performance to date, which “proved to be positive.” The compensation was included in the council-adopted 2024 budget, it said.

Prior county manager Randy Robertson had received an annual compensation of $181,500.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, with instructions for remote attendance posted under council’s online meeting link at luzernecounty.org.

Recognition also will be given Tuesday to outgoing Council members Carl Bienias III, Tim McGinley, Matthew Mitchell, Kendra Vough and Stephen J. Urban, the agenda said.

Manager forum

Crocamo will hold the annual manager forum at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

The manager must provide the annual update and receive public feedback or questions under the home rule charter that took effect in January 2012.

Election Board

The county’s five-citizen Election Board will hold its final scheduled meeting of the year at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the county courthouse. Instructions for remote attendance will be posted under council’s authorities/boards/commissions online meeting link at luzernecounty.org.

Tax revenue anticipation loan

Council voted last week to approve an annual short-term tax revenue anticipation loan of up to $11.5 million, which county Budget/Finance Division Head Mary Roselle said is a significant reduction.

A year ago, in December 2022, council had approved a $14 million loan. Officials said at that time it was a sign of continued progress because the county had required loans of $16 million in 2021 and $18 million before that to cover expenses until real estate tax payments arrived.

Land sale

Council voted last week to sell a county-owned parcel in Hollenback Township to Hazleton resident Frank V. DeAndrea Jr. for $20,000.

Hazleton resident Frank V. DeAndrea Jr. had submitted a $20,000 purchase offer in September 2020 after discovering through his research that the county owned the parcel adjacent to land he owns for hunting. At the county’s request, DeAndrea paid for a legal ad announcing the proposed purchase and a certified appraisal, which concluded the parcel is worth $17,000. He did not seek to reduce his offer based on the lower appraisal.

The parcel has been described as at least 40 acres, although the administration has said the county can’t make any guarantees on the acreage and must sell it through a quitclaim deed. It is landlocked and on a steep section of Nescopeck Mountain off Ridge Road.

Ethics commission

County Ethics Commission Chairman Thomas Mosca has resigned from the unpaid post, citing a significant increase in time commitments for several other volunteer posts that he holds.

Council declared the vacancy on the commission last week.

Mosca’s term had been set to expire the end of 2025, and he held a seat that must be filled by a Republican citizen. Democrat Diane Dreier serves in the Democratic citizen seat. The county controller, manager and district attorney also are on the ethics commission under the county’s home rule charter.

Council fills the two citizen commission seats.

Deputy opening

The county is seeking a budget/finance deputy director because Chris Dalessandro is leaving to accept another position.

Crocamo informed council of Dalessandro’s resignation last week after 13 years of “dedicated service to our county.”

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to him for his outstanding contributions and unwavering commitment to our county’s financial well-being,” Crocamo wrote.

The position is advertised at a range of $72,000 to $80,000 annually, and applications are due Dec. 21. The minimum qualifications are a bachelor’s degree in accounting, finance, public administration or a closely-related field and four years of progressively responsible experience in accounting or finance, though an equivalent combination of education and experience may be accepted, according to the posting under the county human resource department’s career opportunities section at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.