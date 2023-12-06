YATESVILLE — The Pittston Area School Board elected former board president Dr. Frank Serino to take up the mantle once again Tuesday during its annual reorganization meeting.

Serino was the only nominee and the board unanimously elected him to the position, which was previously held by Roseanne Ricotta.

Following the meeting, Serino said he was proud to be serving as president again.

“We have a great school board, a good superintendent, we’re getting a lot of things done and we’re going to continue to get things done,” he said.

Also at the meeting, five incumbent board members — Serino, Ricotta, Michael Crawford, Frank Lawler and Joseph Salvo — were sworn in by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz to serve another four-year term.

Salvo also was reelected as vice president.

John Adonizio was re-appointed to serve another three-year term as Pittston Area Representative to the Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical School Board of Education Joint Operating Committee.

Salvo and Ricotta were re-appointed as overseers for the school district’s purchasing policy and Superintendent Kevin Booth was re-appointed as the employee relations contact for the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.

Regular monthly work sessions will be held on the third Tuesday of every month at 6 p.m. with the regular monthly meeting to follow immediately after.

The next meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Dec. 19, with an executive session starting at 5 p.m. for the purpose of discussing personnel.