EXETER – Recently, it was announced on social media platform Facebook, the formation of the Wyoming Area High School Alumni Association (WAHSAA) with alum Tom Obrzut the driving force behind the idea.

According to Obrzut in a press release on the formation of WAHSAA, “Its aim is fostering connections, celebrating achievements, and nurturing the spirit of camaraderie among the school’s graduates. This initiative seeks to create a vibrant network that transcends time, bringing together alumni from various graduating classes to share experiences, support one another and contribute to the continued success of our alma mater.”

The concept of the association is something Obrzut has been developing for quite some time and felt it was time to announce the formation.

WAHSAA is not an official organization of Wyoming Area School District. The school’s official affilation is the Wyoming Area Foundation.

“I’ve been working on this idea for the past 1.5 years, and I feel the association needs to be independent of the school,” Obrzut said. “Both the alumni association and WA Foundation will be able to work together to achieve mutual goals to enrich the district.”

Obrzut said the association would be hosting reunion events such as cheerleader reunion gatherings along with fundraising apart from the school’s foundation.

“The Wyoming Area Football Alumni Association and school’s foundation have both been in existence together for years,” Obrzut added. “I felt the other graduates of Wyoming Area needed their own association.”

The Wyoming Area High School Alumni Association’s mission is to foster a lifelong connection among alumni, students, faculty and friends of Wyoming Area, and to support the school in achieving its educational and social goals.

“We seek to engage alumni in meaningful ways, by promoting opportunities for networking, professional development, mentorship and community service,” Obrzut continued. “Through our efforts, we aim to strengthen the bonds of friendship and pride that unite our alumni, and to enhance the reputation and vitality of our beloved alma mater.

“We believe that by uniting our diverse alumni community, we can collectively make a positive impact on current students and the future of Wyoming Area,” he added.

Obrzut encourages any and all Wyoming Area alumni to join the group to engage in discussions, share memories, and stay updated on upcoming events.

“We invite all Wyoming Area High School alumni to join the group and contribute to the vibrant tapestry of our shared history,” Obrzut said.

An organizational meeting will be held in the spring at a time and place to be determined.

For more information, please message the Facebook page or email the association at wyomingareaalumni@gmail.com.