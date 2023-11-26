PORT CLIFTON – Reading & Northern Railroad will be offering holiday train rides in the form of Santa and Winter Character specials from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Regional Railroad Station at Pittston starting Dec. 2.

This is the first time such events have been offered by Reading & Northern in the Pittston area. Santa trains depart at 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 2, 3, 16, 17, 23, and 24. The trains rides are 80-minutes round trip and return to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Regional Railroad Station at 718 N. Main St. in Pittston. Parking at the station is free.

The station will be festively decorated in a similar manner to the Outer Station at Reading. Santa Claus and winter characters will be on these trains and every guest receives a free Christmas treat.

The train cars are heated and riders will listen to classic Christmas music as they traverse the Reading & Northern’s Main Line south toward Laurel Run.

Passenger Office Manager Russ Scianna Jr. said, “We are seeing enormous interest in our Pittston Santa trains, much as we have for our all-day excursions from Pittston to Jim Thorpe that began this year. We hope to continue these exciting new traditions for many years to come.”

Winter Character trips are without Santa Claus, but feature a snowman, reindeer, and gingerbread characters, will depart the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Regional Railroad Station at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m., Dec. 26 through Dec. 29. These trips are fun for both children and adults.

“It is something family and budget friendly that all can enjoy,” Matt Fisher, Reading and Northern Passenger Department senior vice president and general manager, said.

Ticket prices for adults are $20, children age 3 to 12 are $9, and children age 2 and under receive a free ticket. Tickets are available online at www.rbmnrr-paasenger.com, or by calling 610-562-2102.