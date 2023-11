The Dupont V.F.W. Post 4909 and the Greater Pittston AMVETS Post 189 will conduct their annual Pearl Harbor Day Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 7, 11 a.m., at the V.F.W Post 4909, 401 Main St, Dupont.

The public is encouraged to attend the ceremony and afterwards are invited to stay for food and refreshments and to thank the veterans for their service.