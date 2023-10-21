Wyoming Area Regional Police Lt. Chris Mercavitich, left, Ptlm. Charles Neff, center, and Ptlm. Chris Samsel enjoy a meal of appreciation from the faculty, staff and students of Wyoming Area Catholic, Exeter.

Eighth grade students, left to right, James Chromey, Paul Dominick and Martha Goffredo, hand over handmade thank you cards by the students of Wyoming Area Catholic to Wyoming Area Regional Police Patrolman Charles Neff in appreciation for their safety while at school.

Wyoming Area Regional Policemen, Ptrl. Charles Neff, left, and Sgt. Steve Bekanich, read thank you cards done by Wyoming Area Catholic students.

EXETER – Wyoming Area Catholic School held a luncheon for police officers from Wyoming Area Regional Police in gratitude for the protection and coverage the school receives.

With the recent bomb threats the area schools have been receiving, WARP has been covering the Wyoming Area School District schools as well as WAC. School Principal Eileen Rishcoff felt it was important to show appreciation and thanks to the police officers at WARP.

“All the schools have to look out for their student’s safety and out of precaution, the police have been here circling through drop off and pick up times, we just have that police presences to insure the safety of our students,” Richcoff said.

Playing an instrumental role in the luncheon was local businessman and WAC parent, P.J. Pribula. It was Pribula’s idea to hold the luncheon, secure the food from Avenue Diner, and reached out to WARP Police Chief Michael Turner.

Related Video

“Chief Turner has been so wonderful and easy to work with and so accommodating,” Richcoff added.

WARP Lt. Chris Mercavitich was on hand for the luncheon.

“It’s touching to be appreciated and a lot of people don’t appreciate it,” Mercavitich said. “It’s really nice the school did this, it means a lot and the kids are great.

“It was a very nice surprise,” Sgt. Steve Bekanich said after receiving thank you cards from the students. “One of the things we don’t get to see on a daily basis is kids that really appreciate the police. What got me today was walking in and getting a standing ovation from the kids, it was heartwarming. This is something we don’t see every day.”

Bekanich said it was great to shake the student’s hands and get high-fives.

Attending for WARP were Det. Alexandra Nolan, Patrolmen Chris Samsel, Charles Neff, Ethan Powell, Sgt. Steve Bekanich, Lt. Chris Mercavitich, and Michelle Donohue, executive assistant to Chief Turner.