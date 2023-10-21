Craft fair set for Nov. 11-12

St. Maria Goretti Church will host a holiday gift and craft fair in the parish hall from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. on Nov. 11 and 23.

There will be more than 25 vendors, a food stand, bake sale and specialty basket and gift raffle. The raffle begins the weekend of the past supper and continues through the craft fair. Winners will be chosen at the end of the craft fair.

All-you-can-ear dinner on Nov. 4

The Mount Zion United Methodist Church will hold an all you can eat soup and salad supper on Saturday, Nov. 4, from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

A variety of soups, chili, several salads, breads, beverages and desserts will be available. Cost for adults is $8 and children’s meals cost $5.

All are welcome for good food and good fellowship.

Veterans Day ceremony planned

The Dupont V.F.W. Post 4909 and the Greater Pittston AMVETS Post 189 will conduct their annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the V.F.W Post 4909, 401 Main St., Dupont.

The public is encouraged to attend the ceremony and afterwards are invited to stay for food and refreshments and to thank the veterans for their service.