The second part of Daniel Feeney’s Eagle Scout badge requirements was to construct at baseball bat holder in the on-deck area outside the dugout at the West Pittston Little League.

On hand to present the dugout cubicles and baseball bat holders to the West Pittston Little League for Daniel Feeney’s Eagle Scout badge are, left to right, Eric Speicher, West Pittston Little League president, Feeney, West Pittston Mayor Angelo Alfano (former West Pittston Little League president at the time Feeney played baseball), and Dan Feeney, Sr., Daniel’s father.

WEST PITTSTON – Daniel Feeney has been waiting a long time, 13 years to be exact, to complete the final stages of his Scouts career. Feeney recently achieved Eagle Scout status when he completed all the requirements for the prestigious award.

Feeney, 17, a senior at Wyoming Area, was able to fulfill the necessary duties to gain his Eagle Scout badge when he hand-built two cubicles, one for each dugout at the West Pittston Little League as well as baseball bat holders in the on-deck area.

The cubicles will be able to hold helmets, baseball gloves and drinks, according to Feeney.

Feeney, a member of West Pittston Boy Scout Troop 302 led by Scoutmasters Rosalie and Pat Messina, choose the West Pittston Little League project for sentimental reasons.

“When I played Little League, I played all my years there and I noticed the need and I just wanted to give back to them,” Feeney admitted. “They did so much for me when I was growing up playing baseball and it’s just great to give back for my final project.”

Smith & Miller Roofing and Northeast Window donated the materials for the cubicles and bat holders and Sherman-Williams of Pittston supplied the paint.

Feeney will graduate from Wyoming Area in June of 2024 and will then attend college to study business followed by law school.

“It’s kind of like a full-circle moment for me when I was in Cub Scouts always looking up to guys getting their Eagle Scout,” Feeney said, on getting his Eagle Scout award. “Now I’m there doing that and it seems like I’m working towards that my whole life. It’s been a lot of work and finally getting it done, it’s a big accomplishment for me.”

Daniel is the son of Dan and Susan Feeney.