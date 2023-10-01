PITTSTON – Pittston and the Downtown Pittston Partnership welcomed a new business – Glitzy Sugar Baked Goods – to Main Street on Thursday.

Glitzy Sugar is located at 49 S. Main St. and is now open to the public every Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The shop features a rotating daily menu of scones, cookies, brownies. and more.

Miranda Dunkailo, of Taylor, owns and operates Glitzy Sugar Baked Goods.

“We are so happy to have another incredible business on Main Street,” said Mary Kroptavich, director of the Downtown Pittston Partnership. “I tried the Sea Salt Chocolate Cookie today, and it was perfect. ”

In addition to the grand opening, The Downtown Pittston Partnership hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of the shop. Guests included members of the City Administration, Pittston City Fire Department, Greater

Pittston Chamber of Commerce, and many more.