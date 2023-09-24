WEST PITTSTON – Delaware Avenue in the borough has long been the center of Halloween activities in the Garden Village. Because of its success, get ready for an enchanting journey into the realm of Halloween magic as West Pittston unveils its transformation into Halloweentown this year.

Over the past few months, the West Pittston Halloweentown Committee has been meeting to develop a plan to brand West Pittston as Halloweentown.

“We’re thrilled to announce that West Pittston is undergoing a spine-chilling transformation into Halloweentown this year,” says Megan Rogers, of the West Pittston Halloweentown Committee. “This experience will provide a unique opportunity for families, friends, and visitors from all over to come together and celebrate the magic of Halloween.”

With the leaves turning crimson and the air growing crisp, West Pittston is poised to become the ultimate destination for Halloween enthusiasts. Although this year marks the beginning of the Borough’s Halloweentown journey, the committee is brewing up a cauldron of excitement for the years to come.

Related Video

In the coming years, West Pittston will roll out a series of Halloween-themed events and activities, including a spine-tingling Halloween Trot. These initiatives aim to bring the community together and create cherished memories for families and Halloween enthusiasts of all ages.

Mayor Angelo Alfano expressed his delight at this transformation, saying, “We are thrilled to announce that West Pittston is embracing its spooky side and becoming Halloweentown. While we won’t have large-scale events this year, we are committed to crafting a Halloween experience that will send shivers down your spine in the future.”

Trick-or-Treat Extravaganza takes place along 200 and 300 blocks of Delaware Avenue. Because of the volume children and parents during trick or treat, Delaware Avenue will be closed from Wyoming Avenue to Fifth Street, and Fourth Street will be closed between Montgomery and Philadelphia avenues. Two food trucks, The Lunchbox and Notis the Gyro King, will also be on hand at the scene.

West Pittston Tomorrow will hold their inaugural Halloween house-decorating contest this year. The top three houses will receive gift cards from local businesses. The winning homes this year won’t be able to win again for three years. Judging begins Sunday, Oct. 22. Winners will be announced on Halloween on West Pittston Tomorrow’s Facebook page.

Howell-Lussi Funeral Home on Wyoming Avenue will hold their 2nd annual Trunk or Treat at funeral home on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. If you’re interested in entering a car, please message the funeral home on Facebook.

Don’t miss the chance to capture Instagram-worthy moments throughout the town. Share your Halloweentown experience on social media using #WestPittstonHalloweentown and #SpooktacularCommunity.

Follow West Pittston Halloweentown on social media for updates, sneak peeks, and behind-the-scenes looks at West Pittston’s enchanting transformation: Facebook: WestPittstonHalloweentown.

West Pittston Borough officials would like everyone to know, Halloweentown is not an official event sponsored by the Borough.