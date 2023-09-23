St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main Street, Pittston will hold a drive-thru dinner, featuring a sampler of favorite Eastern European foods: piggies (stuffed cabbage), kielbasa, and halushki, along with cake as dessert.

Cost per dinner is $15.

Pick-up time at the church will be Sunday, Oct. 15, from noon to 3 p.m. Orders are being taken now. No deadline to place orders but it is best to call in advance to assist in planning. You may call Mike at 570-704-6520 or Linda at 570-905-7387.

A limited number of dinners may also be on hand the day of the event, but ordering guarantees availability. Pay by cash or check at time of pickup. This is a great way to have a delicious ready-to-enjoy, prepared Sunday dinner. Details or updates will be posted on the church website (www.stmichaelsbyzantine.com) or the church Facebook page.

St. Michael’s fundraisers are a vital means of defraying the expense of important repairs, including the church bells that were installed this year and a list of other essential repairs on hold. As a smaller faith community, the parish members and volunteers who make these events possible are ever grateful to all in our community for their loyal and outstanding continuing support.

The church is located a short distance from the “cement” bridge and identifiable by its bright blue domes. Fr. Andrii Dumnych, pastor, serves both St. Michael’s, Pittston, and St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Tripp Street, Swoyersville.