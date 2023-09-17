The “Friends of the Pittston Memorial Library” are sponsoring a fundraiser on Wednesday, Sept. 27 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at The Red Mill, 340 S. Main St., Pittston.

Attendees will be able to sit back, relax and listen to the sounds of the Phyllis Hopkins Electric Duo as they enjoy unlimited pizza and three drinks (beer or soda) for a $30 donation. They can also try their luck at our 50/50 chances or some of the many baskets we will be raffling off.

Reservations/payments are suggested and can be made by calling the Pittston Memorial Library at 570-654-9565. Cash, check or credit cards are accepted. Please make checks payable to “The Friends of the Pittston Library.”A limited number of tickets will also be available at the door.

Proceeds from this event benefit the children’s programs at the library, which range from tots to teens and even some family events.