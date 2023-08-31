qFr. Joseph Sibliano, O.S.J., left, blesses baskets of bread to be passed out to the congregation at the Oblates of St. Joseph Seminary Chapel on Labor Day honoring St. Joseph the Worker. Fr. Raymond Tabon, O.S.J., back center, and Fr. Jackson Pinheiro, O.S.J., back right, look on. Tony Callaio file photo | For Sunday Dispatch

LAFLIN – The Congregation of the Oblates of St. Joseph will host the 41st Annual Labor Day Weekend Triduum and Labor Day Mass in honor of St. Joseph the Worker from Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4 at the Chapel of St. Joseph, 1880 Route 315, Laflin.

Masses during the Triduum (Sept. 1 through Sept. 3) will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. followed by devotional prayers to St. Joseph as patron saint of laborers.

A blessing with the first-class relic of St. Joseph Marello, founder of the Congregation of the Oblates of St. Joseph, will conclude the devotions.

“As St. Joseph responded to the practical needs of the citizens of the tiny village of Nazareth, so he does today for all of us as we bring our worries & concerns to him,” Fr. Paul McDonnell, O.S.J., rector of the Oblates Seminary, said.

Guest celebrant and preacher for this year’s Labor Day Triduum will be Fr. Gustavo Lopez, O.S.J., a member of the Oblate Congregation (USA Province) currently ministering as an assistant pastor of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, in Bakersfield, CA.

“Fr. Gustavo is greatly respected for his faithful priestly ministry in the Diocese of Fresno; we are blessed to have him here in Pittston over the Labor Day weekend for this venerable spiritual event,” Fr. McDonnell, added.

Fr. Gustavo, a native of Whittier, CA, was ordained to the Priesthood in 2009. He also serves the Diocese of Fresno in deliverance/exorcism ministry and as a prison chaplain.

The Triduum will conclude with a special Labor Day Mass honoring St. Joseph the Worker on Monday, Sept. 4 at 11:00 a.m., concelebrated by the local Oblate priests.

At the conclusion of the Mass, bread will be blessed and distributed to the faithful as a symbol of the fruit of our labor.

All noon Masses celebrated during the Triduum and Labor Day morning will be broadcast live on JMJ Catholic Radio 104.5 FM.

Fr. McDonnell invites the public to attend these Masses and devotions.

For more information, contact the main office at (570) 654-7542 or by email: osjseminary@comcast.net.q