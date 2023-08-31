Officials gathered outside Hazleton Area School District’s administration building Wednesday following a briefing on Luzerne County’s federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation to Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania. From left, are: county Administrative Services Division Head Jennifer Pecora; Junior Achievement President Susan Magnotta; county Council members Tim McGinley, Gregory S. Wolovich Jr., Matthew Mitchell and LeeAnn McDermott; Hazleton Area Superintendent Brian T. Uplinger; Junior Achievement representative Arian Saeed; county Council Vice Chairman John Lombardo; county Manager Romilda Crocamo; and county grant writer Michele Sparich.

In the latest showcasing of Luzerne County federal American Rescue Plan Act awards Wednesday, Susan Magnotta explained how the funds are helping the Junior Achievement of Northeastern Pennsylvania reach more area students.

Magnotta, president of the organization that exposes youth to career opportunities, told county council members many students lost two years of discussion about future plans because much of the focus was on getting through the coronavirus pandemic.

“As we know, the pandemic really hurt these kids,” Magnotta said. “The funding is going to help these kids re-engage with the learning process, connect what they’re learning in school with their own future success, give them hope that they can have successful futures and open their eyes to all the possibilities that they might not have dreamed were possible for them.”

Council earmarked $150,829 to Junior Achievement for workforce readiness programs.

Wednesday’s session was at the Hazleton Area School District’s administration building and included district Superintendent Brian T. Uplinger because the district is among those participating in Junior Achievement programs.

Uplinger said he appreciates Junior Achievement’s assistance showing students possible careers beyond traditional options.

“There are a lot of things our students don’t really realize they can do,” Uplinger said. “We want them to leave us prepared for the real world and prepared for whatever they choose to partake in after they leave us.”

Junior Achievement launched a career discovery event called “Inspire” last year with 70 exhibitors and nine career clusters that attracted 1,500 students, with participation from all Luzerne County districts, Magnotta said.

This year’s event will be expanded to two days (April 16-17) and open to all school districts in Luzerne, Lackawanna and Wyoming counties, she said.

Council Vice Chairman John Lombardo asked which grade participates, and Magnotta said high school juniors typically attend.

Councilman Tim McGinley questioned whether employers and trade representatives will be there both days.

Magnotta said they will and that many are already planning.

“There’s a need in the community on both ends,” she said, referring to employers and future job seekers.

More programs

The YES! (Your Economic Success) program launched last year also is expected to grow to cover 10 Luzerne County school districts this year, including Hazleton Area, Magnotta said. In this program, volunteers share their backgrounds to help students appreciate the importance that career and financial decisions will have on their lives, she said. It includes career assessments, trade job opportunities, financial literacy and interviewing skills.

“We’re trying to get students at a younger age to start thinking about their future and understand the opportunities that are available for them right here in Northeastern PA,” Magnotta told the group. “Hopefully we’ll retain some young talent.”

Junior Achievement also has set up a pilot program with GUARD Insurance and Wilkes-Barre Area School District’s business school that will include a company site tour and job shadowing, she said.

Magnotta said GUARD volunteers are “incredibly excited” about the program, and it may end up attracting future workers at the business.

If successful, the program may be expanded to include other employers and schools, she said.

Elementary school classroom programs also are offered in several school districts, she said.

Council members LeeAnn McDermott, Matthew Mitchell and Gregory S. Wolovich Jr. also attended Wednesday’s session.

Mitchell said Junior Achievement programs focus on financial literacy, entrepreneurship and workforce readiness.

“With this ARP grant, Junior Achievement will enhance its impact in preparing young people for successful careers and economic self-sufficiency,” Mitchell said. “By equipping students with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate the ever-changing job market, the grant will contribute to building a stronger and more resilient economy.”

County Manager Romilda Crocamo attended, along with county Administrative Services Division Head Jennifer Pecora and county grant writer Michele Sparich, who has been assisting with American Rescue management.

Crocamo said the council-approved American Rescue allocation to Junior Achievement is “one of the shining moments” of the program.

“It really is one of the fundamental reasons why this money even exists,” Crocamo said.

She has been scheduling regular visits to recipient sites because the public was largely in the dark about most of the $55 million in awards to 113 outside entities.

The next council session, scheduled planned for Sept. 8, is at the Oblates of Saint Joseph in Pittston, which received a $79,868 American Rescue allocation.

