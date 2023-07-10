Ten new Luzerne County government workers were hired in June, according to the county’s new monthly personnel report.

Three are deputy sheriffs at $15.81 per hour — Dalton Hastings, Kyle Mann and Yancy Valdez, the report said.

The other new employees, along with their hourly compensation: Carla Alber, building/grounds executive secretary, $18.05; David Alusick, tourism assistant office/fulfillment coordinator, $14; Sharon Brandenburg, Aging Agency clerk/typist, $14.57; Timothy Chase, Emergency Management Agency emergency planning specialist, $17.95; Mara Epp, public defender clerk, $15.85; Danielle Manganelli, Aging Agency senior center operator, $16.66; and Nancy O’Neill Brandes, Children and Youth clerk/typist, $14.57.

Departures

Seven county employees retired in June, the report said.

Four retirees had worked at the county prison — Daniel Baluta and Anthony J. Piontkowski Jr., sergeants; Kevin Flaherty, librarian; and Richard Lamoreaux, corrections officer. The other new retirees: building/grounds custodial worker Harold Green, Aging Agency senior center operator Constance Kostelac and Mental Health/Developmental Services (MH/DS) administrative assistant Sandra Tamanini.

Seventeen workers resigned last month, the report said: Laura Brown, Angel Hernandez and Tanya Meehan, prison corrections officers; Joshua Cheetham, Children and Youth caseworker 1; Jazmin Clark and Jan Wojnar, Children and Youth caseworker 2s; Ronald Drum, Aging Agency alternate senior center operator; Kelly Gaughan, Children and Youth caseworker manager; Beth Gilbert, deputy election director; Kristina James, prothonotary clerk; Victoria Martin, public defender investigator; Nancy Kaminski, district attorney clerk/typist; Gabrielle Mayer, Children and Youth caseworker supervisor; Colleen McGovern, MH/DS clerk/typist; Katelyn Spellman, assistant public defender; Jocelyn Williams, 911 telecommunicator; and Adam Yozwiak, planning/zoning specialist.

One termination was listed on the report — public defender clerk/stenographer Tymia Perkins.

Transfers

Sixteen workers changed positions through the internal merit hiring process, the report said.

Seven transfers were at the county prison. The employees, along with their new positions and hourly compensation: Ronald Bronsburg, captain, $31.73; Arcenio Deleon and Nelson Matute, corrections officers, $17.61; Brandon Fritz and Kristofer Renfer, sergeants, $33.57; Adam Mihalchik, corrections officer, $32.2; and Michael Mullery, desk sergeant, $33.57.

The other transfers, according to the report: Genesis Arias, sheriff lieutenant, $22.62; Heather Asay, Children and Youth caseworker manager, $28.21; William Haskell, mailroom clerk, $13.84; Sarah Kreidler and Jorday Taylor, Children and Youth caseworker supervisors, $25.27; Gerald Lavan, prothonotary clerk 3, $19.96; Sarah Pokrifka, prothonotary clerk 3, $20.37; Corrine Speziale, prothonotary clerk 3, $21.58; and Alfred Walsh, sheriff lieutenant, $22.62.

Community development

The county received 10 applications for the community development executive director position vacated last week when prior director Andrew Reilly started a new position as the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority’s chief executive officer.

Applications for the county position were accepted through July 5. The position was advertised at a salary range of $75,000 to $85,000.

Under the county’s personnel procedures, the human resources department will screen applications and presented those that meet eligibility requirements to the hiring manager, with names and other identifying information redacted. The hiring manager must score the applicants based on experience, education and knowledge/skills/abilities. Human resources then tallies the scores and releases the top three — unredacted — to the hiring manager to schedule interviews.

County community development deputy director Catherine Hilsher is serving as interim executive director until the position is filled.

Ethics

The county Ethics Commission has scheduled a meeting at 3 p.m. today (Monday) at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Council

County council will hold a voting meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a work session, at the courthouse. Instructions for remote attendance will be posted under council’s online meetings link at luzernecounty.org.

Election board

The county’s five-citizen Election Board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the courthouse. Instructions for remote attendance will be posted under council’s authorities/boards/commissions online meeting link at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.