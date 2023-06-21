Luzerne County’s election bureau and controller’s office have teamed up to identify and fine candidates and committees that did not file required campaign finance reports, officials announced during a news conference Tuesday afternoon.

The election bureau will be sending campaign finance fine violation notices this week to candidates that did not file one or both reports required around the time of the May 16 primary election.

This refers to a “second Friday pre-primary report” due May 5 and a “30 day post-primary” campaign finance report due June 15.

Candidates/committees will receive a violation notice in the mail if they did not file one or both of these reports. Those failing to file both reports would receive two separate violation letters.

County Controller Walter Griffith initiated an audit of campaign finance reports at the request of county Manager Romilda Crocamo and the county’s five-citizen volunteer election board, a release said.

This audit focuses on whether the bureau was maintaining accurate campaign finance reports as required by state law. Griffith will release the full audit when it is completed.

Those receiving violation letters should bring a certified check or money order to the county election bureau on the second floor of the county’s Penn Place Building, 20 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Wilkes-Barre between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. weekdays, excluding holidays. Checks/money orders must be payable to the Luzerne County Treasurer’s Office.

As it stands, 56 candidates were required to file the reports, said Election Deputy Director Beth Gilbert. Of those, 14 did not file the post-primary report, while approximately 30 did not file either required report, she said.

Of the 76 committees required to file reports, 25 did not file both required reports, Gilbert said. There were 24 that only failed to file the post-election report, she said.

Gilbert stressed these numbers might change because some late reports have been filed.

The fine is $20 the first six days a report is not filed and $10 for each day beyond that, for a maximum fine of $250, officials said. Weekends and holidays are not included in the calculating of fines.

As far as the campaign finance reports themselves, Griffith recently announced his office has worked with election bureau and information technology department representatives to upload 2023 campaign finance reports on the county website.

The campaign finance information is available on the election page at luzernecounty.org.

