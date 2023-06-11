PITTSTON — Pittston Area class of 2023 Valedictorian Sofia Quaglia was recently presented with a monetary gift from the Friends of the Pittston Memorial Library (PML).

“Sofia received the award for her impressive academic career at Pittston Area High School, from which she graduated as valedictorian last Friday,” Jessica Lane, library director, said. “But, more importantly, the Friends wanted to acknowledge how well Sofia balanced her academic schedule and her work schedule here at the Pittston Memorial Library.”

“I feel very lucky to get to work at the Pittston Memorial Library,” Quaglia said. “I honestly don’t know how I lucked into it. I was shocked when I was called into the Friends (of the Library) meeting for the award. I am so grateful for the award and every minute I get to work there.”

To congratulate her for her scholastic scholarship in a brief presentation at the library, PML board President JoAnne McHale presented Sofia with a check to put toward her first year of college at Villanova University, where she plans to pursue a career in medicine.