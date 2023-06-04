PITTSTON — The Pittston Arts Council presented a $6,000 check to Pittston City Mayor Mike Lombardo, assisting the city with the cost associated with the latest mural in the city, “Juggling the Past and Present,” which will adorn the wall of the Ah Baby & Co. Building on Main Street.

The inspiration for this mural by artist Joel Carson Jones was the American Theater that opened June 9, 1924, located on North Main Street.

The theater was the site of vaudeville shows, big band music concerts and movies until the 1980s when it was boarded up and eventually demolished in 1992. The mural will be a representation of remembering and respecting the past.

According to Judy Greenwald of the Arts Council president, the council was founded in 2017, where its mission is to contribute to the arts in City of Pittston.

“The Downtown Pittston Partnership is grateful for the partnerships we have within the community,” Mary Kroptavich, City of Pittston’s Main Street manager, said. “The Arts Council is one of those partners who continues to support the expansion and growth of the Arts in the city.”

In order to financially back the arts in Pittston, the council has hosted purse bingo’s to raise funds to assist the city in its efforts to make Pittston an arts destination.

The Arts Council has contributed various sculptures throughout the city, replaced and repainted the tomato mule located at Community Bank, repainted another mule with Pittston related art, painted a library box for the Pittston Memorial Library, assisted with the murals at the Pittston Area School District, painted pink ribbons on store windows for Paint Pittston Pink events and hosted the Keystone Iron Works event.

Future projects include: Art exhibition of Arts Council Member Art and an Arts Catalog, capturing and cataloging all the art in Pittston.

The Arts Council is actively seeking associate members who want to support our mission. For further information on the Arts Council, contact them at facebook.com/pittstonartscouncil.