Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Dunn celebrated the state’s investment in a new public access point at the Lehigh Gorge State Park in White Haven and praised Gov. Josh Shapiro, to her left, for his push to further invest in the state’s natural resources.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro chats with Sierra Fogal, one of the owners of Pocono Whitewater and Pocono Biking, during Wednesday’s opening of a new public access point at the Lehigh Gorge State Park along the Lehigh River in White Haven.

The moment he stepped out of his vehicle in White Haven Wednesday morning, Gov. Josh Shapiro liked what he saw.

“It’s beautiful here,” he said, taking in the new raft/boat launch along the Lehigh River at the Lehigh Gorge State Park.

He was there to open a new $7.4 million public access point to the river and Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor trail that runs through this section of the park off Route 940 along Interstate 80.

Pennsylvania State Parks Director John Hallis welcomed the group, saying the “spectacular and extremely fun” Lehigh River at Lehigh Gorge is among only three designated whitewater boating zones within the Bureau of State Parks, offering “captivating and immersive experiences.”

State Sen. David Argall, R-Pottsville, welcomed Shapiro and state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Dunn, saying White Haven “is a little town with a lot of dreams.”

“They are realistic dreams. They are outdoor-based dreams,” Argall said, predicting they will see “some amazing things happening there in coming years.”

Sierra Fogal, one of the owners of Pocono Whitewater and Pocono Biking, said the new access point used to be a “very congested location” with one portable bathroom. It now has ample space for rafting outfitters, private boaters and those fishing, biking, walking and hiking, she said.

Pocono Whitewater and three other rafting companies operate in the state park, providing more than 1,000 jobs for local residents, she said. The more than 100,000 tourists visiting the river annually support thousands of jobs and millions of dollars in economic benefits when hotels, restaurants and other beneficiaries are factored in, she said, describing the spot as a “living gem” and “outdoor oasis.”

Elizabeth Rosencrans, the trails and conservation director at the Delaware & Lehigh National Heritage Corridor, said the entire D&L trail, when completed, will stretch more than 165 miles from Wilkes-Barre to Bristol borough in Bucks County.

White Haven and trail users from across the nation are thrilled that there is now a continuous 59.8-mile trail from the Black Diamond trail head in the Mountain Top area to North Catasaqua in Northampton County, Rosencrans said.

“With continued support, we’re well on our way to becoming the longest multi-use trail in Pennsylvania,” she said.

Dunn told Shapiro she wishes he could have seen the area where they were standing before it was improved. She had periodically pulled off I-80 in her travels to walk there.

“As a woman alone this was a scary space. It didn’t real feel safe. It was lonely. It looked like the scene of a bad movie,” Dunn said. “It cried out for the kind of investment being represented today.”

She said Shapiro understands the advantages of natural assets for the state and personally values them as a father of four.

“He’s got an unwavering focus on a bright future for Pennsylvania, and I’m just so pleased that the public resources of Pennsylvania — the parks and natural resources — are part of his vision,” Dunn said.

Shapiro spoke last, saying he and his wife, children and dogs relish weekend visits to state parks.

There are 12,000 miles of trails in the 124 state parks that attract nearly 40 million annually, and they’re free for anyone to enjoy, he said. About a quarter of these visitors are from out of state.

Studies consistently show regular physical activity in nature improves mental health, strengthens immune systems and reduces the risks of some medical conditions, he said.

“It helps me relax,” he said of time on trails. “It can literally lower your blood pressure and give you a real appreciation for this Commonwealth that we call home.”

Further investment in improving and increasing access to state parks also is warranted because outdoor recreation adds $14 billion to the state’s economy and supports 150,000 jobs, the governor said. Residential property values also increase up to 15% if a trail is nearby, he said.

Shapiro said his first budget includes $112 million to maintain and improve infrastructure in state parks and forests to make them safe and accessible, which would be the single largest investment in the state’s outdoor infrastructure in decades. He said there is bipartisan support for improving state parks, and his administration is committed to working with legislators from both parties to “get this done.”

The general assembly came together before he took office and worked with the governor to create three new state parks, he added.

“I’m calling on all of our lawmakers from both parties all across this Commonwealth to build on that progress and pass my budget so we can make Pennsylvania number one in the nation in outdoor recreation. That is my vision.”

Lehigh Gorge State Park runs from the outlet of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Francis E. Walter Dam at the northern end to the town of Jim Thorpe at the southern end.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.