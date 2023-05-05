Following a court-ordered Friday night hearing, a Luzerne County Retirement Board majority begrudgingly agreed to approve a county pension for former county Children and Youth director Joanne Van Saun.

The retirement board had unanimously voted in February 2022 to deny Van Saun’s county pension, which had been calculated at $4,467.23 per month largely due to her 36 years of county employment.

Van Saun, of Dallas, had been sentenced in December 2021 to 34 months of probation for misdemeanor child endangerment and obstruction offenses, with the first nine months on house arrest, related to her failure to investigate at least 217 reports alleging child abuse and neglect in 2017.

Months after rejecting the pension, the board unanimously voted last July to refund Van Saun $88,319.53 in payments she had made toward her pension — without interest.

In response, Van Saun filed a civil complaint last August against the county pension system and retirement board over the pension denial.

Under the state’s Public Employee Pension Forfeiture Act, former employees are not eligible for a pension or interest on their contributions toward a pension if they are convicted of certain crimes related to their employment, officials have said.

Van Saun’s civil complaint argued the offenses to which she pleaded guilty did not fall under the definitions of those allowing pension forfeiture under the state act.

Through outside legal counsel, the retirement board maintained Van Saun is legally required to exhaust all administrative remedies rather than bringing the action before the court, the filing said.

Following a review of the preliminary objections and extensive briefing, county Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard M. Hughes III issued an order ruling the court does not have jurisdiction over the matter at this time.

Hughes dismissed the complaint without prejudice and remanded the matter to the retirement board.

The judge directed the board to hold a hearing providing “an opportunity for plaintiff to be heard,” the order said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.