Home News Holy Rosary holds book fair News Holy Rosary holds book fair April 29, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Claire Carden and Elsie Capozucca were book fair buddies. Third-graders Ashton Schumaker, Roman Limongelli and Vincent O’Haire enjoy the book fair. Second-graders Charlie Golden, Zackary Krauson and Rowan Telesz show off their books. Carmen Lambert, Keira Chludzinski, Frankie Isidori, Elizabeth Rich, Lilyana Piechota, Emma DeSanto, Mia Ferranti and Kaitlyn Talipan display what they picked up at the book fair. Sixth-graders Haley Karboski, Lilly Sammon, Hannah Cooley, Reagan Martin, Isabella Kroski and Sophia Kroptavich show off their books. ❮ ❯ Holy Rosary School held its annual Scholastic Book Fair where students selected their favorite books with friends and family. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Luzerne County posts names of council/DA candidates with municipality of residence Republican Party of Luzerne County makes primary endorsements Luzerne County primary ballots lack municipalities for countywide candidates View Comments