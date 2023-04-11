Non-union workers in Luzerne County court branches received 2% across-the-board raises for 2023, according to a new report.

This mirrors the increases county Acting Manager Brian Swetz authorized for non-union employees under his supervision this year.

The county administration released a report on the raises and new compensation last week, but it did not include court workers that fall under the management of the county Court of Common Pleas.

In total, 85 court workers received 2% raises, the report says. Court officials said funds were budgeted to cover all increases.

After factoring in the increases, the judiciary report lists the following new annual compensation amounts for non-union court workers, listed alphabetically:

Josianne Aboutanos, law clerk, $73,248

Morgan Bell, executive secretary, $55,155

Michelle Bellanco, judicial assistant, $41,000

Ali Bonomo, jury assistant, $36,720

Carla Bradley, supervisor, $55,141

Jessica Brielmeier, court reporter, $48,960

Nicholas Callen, judicial assistant, $45,804

Anita Calzola, court reporter, $69,360

Jule Carmody, executive secretary, $54,073

Sharyn Chisdock, PFA assistant, $41,820

Marcia Colleran, court reporter, $69,360

Janet Conser, hearing officer, $36,414

Christine Cotter, judicial assistant, $44,919

Maria Detweiler, interpreter, $66,300

James Dougherty, PFA manager, $44,737

Joann Elko, executive secretary, $52,524

Bernadette Farran, court reporter, $48,960

Jill Fiedorczyk, executive secretary, $52,525

Diane Flanley, PFA assistant, $37,000

Nathan Fritz, central court coordinator, $44,737

Danielle Goldowski, treatment court coordinator, $61,200

Amy Haydu, administrative trial specialist, $35,700

Kimberly Hearity, court reporter, $61,200

Robert Hetro Jr., interpreter, $55,141

Heidi Hoedl-Knorr, court administration manager, $44,737

Michael Howe, information technology specialist, $41,616

Alecia Jaques, court reporter, $51,960

Samuel Kasper, law clerk, $36,625

John Kennedy, court services supervisor, $55,141

Themla Kennedy, interpreter, $72,000

John Kosakowski, judicial assistant, $38,760

Karen Krutski, jury assistant, $39,843

Amy Lasinski, administrative trial specialist, $38,000

Andrew Lazar, hearing officer, $74,541

Frank Licata, prison video coordinator, $53,338

Nicole Litostansky, executive secretary, $52,524

Thomas Lopez, law clerk, $73,248

Kennedy Maclean, administrative trial specialist, $35,700

Rebecca Madden, executive secretary, $52,524

Justin Malarkey, court services manager, $44,737

John Maloney, central court assistant, $39,700

Nicole Marek, executive secretary, $55,155

Ginamarie Marsicano, administrative assistant, $47,521

Diane Marut, jury coordinator, $44,980

Nicole Marullo, court reporter, $48,960

Susan Maza, hearing officer, $73,079

Lee Molitoris, attorney, $61,430

Kathryn Monacelli, court reporter, $51,960

Cierra Montalvo, administrative trial specialist, $38,000

Sharon Mudlock, family court supervisor, $55,141

Michael Murphy, PFA assistant, $34,140

Deborah Mushalla,, administrative assistant, $38,495

Joseph Musto, law clerk, $73,248

Leah Nelson, court reporter, $48,960

Joelle Novackowski, judicial assistant, $41,000

Christopher O’Donnell, hearing officer, $74,540

Kriss Ann Oncay, court reporter, $66,300

Victoria Paisley, judicial assistant, $47,012

Ellen Parmenteri, executive secretary, $52,525

Patty Petts, court reporter, $61,200

Sara Pizzo, court reporter, $48,960

Brittany Quinn, law clerk, $73,248

Matthew Reinert, law clerk, $73,248

Salina Reinmiller, administrative trial specialist, $32,640

Justin Richards, law clerk, $73,248

Olivia Sherrick, court reporter, $48,960

Sheri Slusser, executive secretary, $52,525

Siena Slusser, administrative assistant, $35,374

Megan Stone, executive secretary, $52,525

Karla Swartwood, court administration supervisor, $55,141

Nicole Tanana, law clerk, $73,248

Hugh Taylor, law clerk, $36,624

Joseph Taylor, judicial assistant, $41,000

Jeffrey Tokach, law clerk, $79,433

Kristyn Tokash, judicial assistant, $46,845

Elizabeth Topolski, law clerk, $36,625

Lori-Ann Umphred, administrative assistant, $55,155

Joe Van Jura, attorney, $83,840

Nick Volpetti, judicial assistant, $38,760

Emily Walting, law clerk, $36,624

Lynelle Wicht, civil manager, $44,737

Laureen Yeager, hearing officer, $71,400

Leann Yukenavage, administrative assistant, $35,700

Dan Zeleniak, judicial assistant, $41,000

Carol Zolner, administrative assistant, $40,016

County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce was the only county government overseer to deviate from the 2% raises. The DA said last week he provided varied higher increases that were necessary to retain existing workers.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.