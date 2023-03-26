PITTSTON – Two longtime friends from Greater Pittston having been keeping trying to keep their friendship alive for decades even though they have lived in different parts of the country. Their friendship has just been solidified when the two put their heads together creating and publishing a plant-based cookbook, “Killer Plant-Based Cooking: Healthy Recipes with a VEGeance.”

Chris Lenza, 44, has been in the chef for over 25 years, mainly dedicating his craft to healthy meals fueled by plant-based foods making for delicious, healthy alternatives.

Psychologist Dr. Anthony Biduck, also 44, aided in the book by laying out scientific evidence supporting a plant-based diet offering tips on adhering to healthy food habits.

Both men are 1997 Pittston Area graduates.

“I’m a writer and I love working on book projects and I’m a psychologist by profession and one if my angles is health psychologist,” Biduck said. “So with my skills and my good friend can high school classmate Chris Lenza, has a strong skill set with being a chef and I love working on projects with people so I approached him and asked if he would be interested in writing a book.”

“Anthony wanted to do an Italian cookbook, being we are both Italian,” Lenza said. “But I’m more noted as a wellness chef and I’m mostly plant-based so I said I wanted to educate people on plant-based eating and not many people recognize how powerful it could be. He agreed and it started from there.”

Biduck lived at various locations in the country, more recently moving to Clarks Summit. Lenza currently resides in Arizona.

“It was hard and difficult,” Lenza said, on the two living in two different locations in the country. “It probably took a bit longer than it should with a three-hour difference for six-months of the year. The book has been a passion project.”

Also getting into the mix was Biduck’s wife, Anny Ha, a registered dietitian and certified diabetes care and education specialist, tested all recipes.

“Anny was significant participant with the book where she suggested fine-tuning recipes,” Biduck stated. “We have a desert section where she suggested reducing the fat or reducing the sugar to make the recipe flow.”

Paul Tabone, another Pittston native, contributed to the book. Tabone is a graphic designer designed the cover and did the illustrations in the book.

“It was Paul’s idea to use the work killer and the idea is to kill off old habit and it also means, it’s delicious,” Biduck admitted. “Paul took the term killer and applied it to the concept cover.”

All the recipes in the book “Killer Plant-Based Cooking: Healthy Recipes with a VEGeance,” are heart-healthy and diabetic-friendly with most recipes being gluten-free.

Biduck and Lenza formed Look Within Education, LLC (LWE) in 2021 while both were busy writing the “Killer Plant-Based Cooking.”

According the two, their intellectual material is designed to help people look inwards at their habits and inner struggles that contribute to problems in their lives.

The business name was chosen to symbolize this – looking within oneself – and outwards to live more fully in a health awareness body.

Both Biduck and Lenza are hoping those that buy the book and try the recipes will leave their old eating habits behind and enjoy plant-based cuisine.

The book is loaded with common-sense health information that will help you get on the right track to better eating and better living.

According to Chef Lenza, the recipes are easy to follow that use whole grains, fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, healthy oils, herbs and seeds.

“Killer Plant-Based Cooking” has something for everyone from kitchen beginners to seasoned home cooks.

LWE plans to create many more health and psychology-related books and workshops, write blogs, and sell a variety of cooking items and other products. For more information, you can visit the website at www.lookwithineducation.com.

Biduck said the duo will look into doing a second cookbook in the future. Currently, the book is being offered for sale on Amazon.com at https://tinyurl.com/4wrftwfx for $19.99 in paperback form.

A portion of each book sold will go towards the 9-8-8 suicide prevention hotline.