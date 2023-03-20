Luzerne County Acting Manager Brian Swetz issued a statement Monday on The Committee on House Administration’s scheduling of a hearing focused on the county’s November general election paper ballot shortage.

Swetz said he could not respond this past weekend because he was only made aware of the inquiry hearing through the media late Saturday night.

“While it is understandable that the Committee on House Administration wants to hold a hearing on our mishap, it would be preferable if the hearing were conducted after the Luzerne County District Attorney’s report has been finalized,” Swetz said.

He also said it is up to invitees to determine if they want to participate, but he believes the best choice would be informal participation through a written reply. County Election Board Chairwoman Denise Williams and Deputy Election Director Beth McBride were both invited to the hearing. McBride was acting election director during the November general election.

Swetz said he does not believe it is in the county’s best interest, with a primary election around the corner, to have the election board chair and prior acting election director travel to Washington, D.C. to testify about the 2022 general election.

“I would prefer that the invitees provide written testimony and if necessary, testify in-person after the completion of the May 16, 2023 municipal primary election,” he said.

The committee will hold the hearing — called “Government Voter Suppression in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania” — in Washington, D.C. on March 28 to examine “how a severe shortage of available Election Day ballots provided by Luzerne County effectively closed polling locations and prevented thousands of Pennsylvanians from exercising their right to vote in the 2022 midterm election.”

Swetz took issue with the hearing title and description.

”The comments regarding government voter suppression and Luzerne doing the worst job of any county in the country do not help an already weak application pool in terms of number of the applications. The director of elections was a very difficult position to fill without this negative public feedback,” Swetz said, referring to the recent hiring of Eryn Harvey to oversee the county election bureau.

Swetz said his statement is not intended to “sweep the embarrassing and unfortunate events of Nov. 8, 2022 under the rug.”

“To the contrary, the errors of the Nov. 8, 2022, election need to be scrutinized. To that end, the District Attorney is engaged in a through investigation into the 2022 General Election. Luzerne County administration has a duty to the public to be accountable,” Swetz said.

He quoted legendary college football coach Bear Bryant, saying, “When you make a mistake, there are only three things you should ever do about it: admit it, learn from it, and don’t repeat it.”

”It is with that spirit that Luzerne County is conducting a Municipal Primary election using paper and scanners,” he said.

Swetz said having all voters use the same paper format “would seem to mitigate the chance of the same difficulties occurring again.”

Others have argued the county should continue using electronic ballot marking devices at polling places in the primary election.

“I also realize that not all residents are in favor of the upcoming change to paper and this would be my response. Doing the same thing repeatedly while expecting different results is insanity. I am here in this form of government to make decisions, and I will continue to do so as county manager even in an ‘acting’ capacity,” Swetz said.

County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce has said his office is thoroughly investigating the Nov. 8 election paper problem, which caused widespread issues at polling places. The DA said every detective in his office is involved in some capacity, and they were speaking to hundreds of witnesses.

The Congressional hearing is set for 10:30 a.m. March 28 in the Longworth House Office Building, Washington, D.C.

