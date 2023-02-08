Eryn Harvey has been hired as Luzerne County’s new election director, the administration said Wednesday.

A 28-year-old Wilkes-Barre resident, Harvey had worked as election director for approximately one year, resigning in February 2022 to run for state representative.

The election director position has been vacant since Michael Susek resigned, effective Aug. 11.

Beth McBride, who has been serving as acting election director since mid September, will return to her position as deputy director. McBride had started working in the bureau as deputy director in July.

Related Video

Election Operations Manager Emily Cook had been serving as acting deputy since mid September and will remain operations manager.

Harvey said she is honored to accept the position.

”My experience working within the bureau gives me a unique perspective and skill set to assist both County Council and the Election Board in addressing the bureau’s current challenges, while achieving much needed stability within the department,” Harvey said. “I look forward to getting started as soon as possible to serve the voters in Luzerne County.”

Harvey will be the fourth non-interim election director since Marissa Crispell resigned as director in September 2019 following criticism over her participation in vendor-funded advisory board trips.

Crispell’s successor, Shelby Watchilla, left for another position in December 2020, after a year in the position. Bob Morgan, the next director, departed Oct. 8 after six months on the job, also to accept employment outside county government. Susek was hired in December 2021 and had 15 years of elections administration experience but left for another career opportunity.

Harvey will receive $64,500 annually as director. The position was advertised at that amount, which is the compensation that had been paid to Susek, Morgan and Watchilla.

At the time of her hiring as deputy election director in February 2021, Harvey had been working in a media/constituent relations position for then-state Sen. John Yudichak, I-Swoyersville. She previously worked for WYLN News, Entercom Communications and WBRE –TV.

Harvey received a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from King’s College in Wilkes-Barre in 2016.

A Republican, Harvey ran for state representative in the 121st Legislative District last year. She secured 7,437 votes in the Nov. 8 general election, while incumbent Democrat Eddie Day Pashinski won another term with 8,877 votes. results show.

When running for office, Harvey had emphasized her interest in working in a nonpartisan fashion on behalf of all residents.

Harvey also had pointed to her work in a state senate office.

“Because of my experience as a state senator’s aide, I’ve come to appreciate the ability to work together — Republican, Democrat, and Independent — for the people of Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Harvey had said.

Under council’s administrative code, the county manager has final say on selecting the election director but must seek input from the five-citizen, volunteer election board.

County Administrative Services Division Head Jennifer Pecora and Acting Manager Brian Swetz met with the board in executive session for 14 minutes this morning during a break in the board’s ongoing special election adjudication.

Swetz sent an email to council around 11 a.m., telling council he is pleased to announce Harvey’s hiring after several rounds of interviews.

The administration felt the need to fill the position with a “fast approaching municipal election cycle” as part of the upcoming primary, he said.

Swetz noted the county District Attorney’s Office has not yet issued a final report on the paper shortage problems the occurred in the November general election.

“I do not see that as an obstacle at this time,” he wrote.

Harvey may start in the new position this Friday, he said.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.