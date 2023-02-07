In its first meeting Monday, Luzerne County’s three-citizen manager search committee agreed it will at least attempt to meet council’s tight requested deadline to recommend applicants for the top position.

Council had informally discussed a tentative target for the committee to advertise the position, interview and screen applicants and present finalists to council by March 31.

“I think it’s urgent we get this done as quickly as we possibly can,” said committee member Charles Sciandra, who was selected as chairman of the group Monday.

Committee member David Fusco, who was named vice chair, said the panel should try to wrap up its recommendations in the short window but acknowledge more time may be needed if the committee concludes some tasks must take longer.

Committee member Danielle Ader, a senior executive recruiter for a private consulting business, agreed to work as swiftly as possible but cautioned the committee must be realistic because the target is “aggressive.”

On the subject of advertising reach, Sciandra recommended the committee “stay regional” in the initial search, with the option to cast a wider net if a sufficient applicant pool is not identified.

Fusco concurred, saying he believes the focus should be in the county and only expand outside the area if necessary.

Ader said she was envisioning a regional approach that covers Pennsylvania and some surrounding states, arguing the committee may attract applicants from communities in other states that are similar to this county.

Sciandra suggested the committee initiate the search within a 100-mile radius, saying he is confident that zone is large enough to find qualified applicants with an understanding of the county’s culture who can hit the ground running and “turn some things around.”

The committee is still researching how the position would be advertised beyond the county website and what tools, such as personality testing, will be used to evaluate applicants.

Sciandra and Fusco said they support advertising the position for two weeks.

Ader also offered to research headhunters and report back in case that is an option the committee later deems worthy to attract more viable applicants.

Before advertising the position, the committee must approve a job posting. Committee members agreed to meet at 2 p.m. Friday at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre to approve the posting so it can be presented to council, which meets on Feb. 14.

Previous manager search committees have asked council for clarity on the compensation for the job advertisement, arguing prospective applicants expect some idea of what the position will pay before they decide whether to submit resumes.

Prior manager Randy Robertson received $181,500 annually, but council voted to reduce the manager salary allocation to $145,000 in the 2023 budget. The county’s first manager Robert Lawton, had received $110,000 when he was hired shortly after home rule’s January 2012 implementation. His successor, C. David Pedri, who resigned in July 2021, was hired at $120,000 and rose to an annual compensation of $137,333.

For the search that resulted in the hiring of Robertson, a council majority had voted in November 2021 to state a compensation of up to $185,000 in advertisements for the manager position, which was around the maximum allowable under the charter based on the district attorney’s compensation at that time.

The charter says the manager must make at least 55% of the DA’s compensation but not more than the DA. The DA compensation is currently listed as $196,119 in the county’s position budget.

Before Pedri’s hiring, council opted to use the charter minimum and maximum in the advertisement, resulting in an unusually broad range that critics said may have deterred applicants.

Council feedback

Six county council members attended Monday’s meeting to thank and welcome the committee, and council Chairwoman Kendra Radle spoke remotely at the start of the session.

Radle said she recognizes the timeline suggested by council is very short and said the main message is that council is asking the committee to complete its work as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Councilman Tim McGinley asked committee members to adhere to the timeline as much as possible, saying it is important the key position is filled in a relatively short time. While the committee plays a significant role in identifying finalists, he reiterated council makes the final selection.

The committee can opt for a salary range in the advertisement but must make it clear to any applicants it interviews that council negotiates the final compensation, McGinley said.

Councilman Carl Bienias III told committee members he is a big believer in staying in his own lane but invited them to reach out if they need anything.

Councilman Brian Thornton suggested the committee contact other home rule counties in Pennsylvania to see if there are any possible experienced applicants interested in the position here.

Thornton said he does not believe city management experience is enough to oversee a county this size and said he personally believes the next manager must have strong communication skills, the ability to streamline budgets and a willingness to question and challenge division heads.

Council members Kevin Lescavage, Matthew Mitchell and Vice Chairman John Lombardo also attended the meeting along with county Controller Walter Griffith.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.