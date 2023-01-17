Luzerne County’s prison system remains the top budgetary expense in 2023 and has now surpassed the $30 million mark, according to the recently posted final budget.

The posting provides clarity on the end result of rounds of council amendments made before the budget was adopted last month.

County prison expenditures are budgeted at $31.46 million, which is an increase of $1.58 million compared to last year’s $29.88 million allocation, it shows.

On the revenue side, the prison system is set to bring in nearly $820,000.

The larger spending increases are for wages, overtime, maintenance, some utilities and costs to provide medical care and meals to inmates, analysis shows.

Budget amendments averted the original proposal to allocate $32.1 million for the prison system.

Council had agreed with recommendations from county Acting Manager Brian Swetz and Acting Correctional Services Division Head John Robshaw to help offset rising prison food expenses by awarding a prison kitchen management contract and eliminating $250,000 requested to perform a prison study.

Robshaw had suggested council consider holding off on a prison study, saying he does not know if it is a “wise tactic at this point.”

Council had asked the administration to seek an outside expert to assess future prison options because the prison on Water Street in Wilkes-Barre has an inefficient layout and requires significant maintenance. Possibilities included expansion of the current prison, takeover of the former State Correctional Institution at Retreat in Newport Township, new prison construction somewhere else or partnering with other counties to construct a regional prison facility.

The county’s average daily inmate population was 521 in December, which also includes those lodged at the minimal offenders building on Reichard Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Mark Rockovich recently retired as correctional services division head after nearly 32 years of employment at the county prison, and Swetz told council he is hoping to present a permanent division head nominee to council before Robshaw’s second 90-day appointment as acting director expires the end of March.

Debt

At $26.88 million, the county’s debt repayment is the second highest expense after the prison, the budget shows.

This payment is $300,000 more than last year’s.

While county debt repayments will hover around this amount for six more years, or until 2029, a final scheduled repayment of $6.2 million is set for 2030.

That 2030 milestone will drastically alleviate pressure on the general fund operating budget, officials have said.

County officials have held up debt reduction as a major achievement in recent years because outstanding debt had ballooned to $466 million in 2009, before the 2012 switch to home rule. The debt stemmed from years of borrowing to cover capital projects, deficits and other spending.

This year’s $161.8 million budget contains a 2.99% tax increase, which is lower than the 6.75% originally proposed and amounts to $24.50 more on the average property assessed at $132,776.

With this increase, the county is budgeted to receive $123.3 million from 2023 real estate taxes, or $4.8 million more, the budget shows.

Other departments

After the prison, the court branch has the highest departmental allocation — $18.63 million — which is a decrease of nearly $719,000, the budget shows.

This branch covers administration, magisterial district courts, probation and domestic relations. It is projected to generate $6.9 million in revenue this year.

The final 2023 budgeted spending for the remaining divisions and how they compare to 2022:

• Human Services — $8.68 million ($30,000 less)

The earmark is the county contribution that comes from the general fund for Children and Youth, Veteran Affairs, Mental Health and Developmental Services, Drug and Alcohol, a block grant and the human services administration.

• Administrative Services — $7.58 million ($110,180 more)

The division includes expenses for human resources, the election bureau, mapping/GIS, purchasing, information technology, licensing and liability/property insurance. It is budgeted to bring in $505,200 in revenue.

• Judicial Services and Records — $5.69 million ($507,860 more)

The division covers records storage and these departments: deeds/wills, coroner, prothonotary, sheriff/security and clerk of courts. It is budgeted to bring in $4.88 million in revenue.

• Operational Services — $5.3 million ($406,860 more)

The following departments are included in this division: planning/zoning, building/grounds, boiler plant, emergency management, road/bridge, engineers and a small portion of the 911 budget. The division is budgeted to bring in $926,970.

• Budget/Finance — $3.4 million ($32,650 less)

In addition to budget/finance staff, the division covers expenses for tax collection, property assessment and the treasurer’s office.

This division is budgeted to bring in $136.1 million in revenue, which factors in receipts from current and back taxes.

• Law — $2.4 million ($152,730 more)

This covers the solicitor’s office, conflict counsel and outside legal costs not covered by insurance. It is set to bring in $275,000 in revenue.

• Public Defender — $2.79 million ($159,680 more)

The public defender’s office is budgeted to bring in $290,000 in revenue.

The county’s final budget is available for review in the budget/finance section at luzernecounty.org.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.