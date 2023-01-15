Even though January and February can be somewhat of a bust with things to do, typically snowy months, and cold temperatures, so far, it hasn’t been all that bad.

The encouraging thing is, the days are getting longer and that’s a plus for those who thrive on sunshine, like myself.

It seems the next week or so looks like some above average temperatures will stay with us and from what the local TV weatherman said the other night, if this trend continues, it could be the warmest January on record for our area.

If you are leaning on the side of believing in global warming, well, that seems to reinforce the theory and for those that believe it’s just a coincidence, well, it seems a lot of the past winters have been a coincidence.

Again, thinking back to the 1960s and 1970s, we had a lot of snow for winter and over the decades, it seems less and less.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not complaining. I’d rather be living through a global warming than an ice age.

Regarding things to do, there are a lot of winter high school sports you can get out and support.

This past week, Pittston Area had two milestones occur when the boys basketball coach Al Semenza garnered his 500th career win while Kallie Booth scored her 1000th point on the basketball court against Dallas Area.

Semenza, who has the Old Forge High School gym named after him, did the majority of winning under that roof and if my old friend Rick Notary had his choice, Al would still be at Old Forge.

After Old Forge, Semenza coached at Western Wayne briefly as well as Wyoming Area before landing at Pittston Area.

You can’t put a good coach down for too long, and you have to be good in order to win 500 games in a career. Semenza has 25 years of coaching under his belt and even though he’s in his mid-60s, I don’t believe he’s any where near ready to hang it up.

Kallie Booth needed just six points to collect her 1000th point and it didn’t come easy. Everyone believed she would have accomplished that mark in the first quarter against Dallas, but the game plan for the Mountaineers was to stick on Booth like glue and as a result, she didn’t score a point in the entire first half.

Of course, the main objective was to win the game first and whatever else happened was gravy, but once Booth grabbed her milestone point, it was back to business and the Patriots dumped Dallas 45-24 to remain undefeated this year.

There is a crop of female athletes that are heads and shoulders above the rest that are second to none in the basketball and softball programs. Many of those athletes play several sports.

Speaking of sports, last week the Sunday Dispatch brought you the great news of Wyoming Area’s Dominic DeLuca getting on scholarship after being a walk on with Penn State University’s football program.

This was no short feat and Dominic, who works hard on and off the court, certainly deserves the scholarship.

Dom comes from an athletic family with mom, Ree Ree, and dad, Carl, good athletes themselves. So from whom did Dominic get his athletic prowess, mom or dad? That is a subject to be debated at another time.

DeLuca’s video of PSU Coach Franklin announcing to the team that Dominic would get a scholarship went viral, as they say, on social media.

I have to admit, to see his teammates cheer for the West Pittston resident was pretty thrilling, emotional and sent chills down your spine.

Dominic is a good person and that showed with the adulation amongst his teammates.

There’s a lot of football left in his college career, and it will be fun to watch over the next few years.

When I interviewed his high school coach, Randy Spencer, I put Coach Spencer on the spot asking him if Dominic was his only player to play for him over his head coaching career.

What I meant was at level as Penn State, but after the interview sometime later, Coach Spencer had a minute to digest my question and the fact is, he had plenty of players achieve college scholarships.

I admit, I’m not a sport writer, did not know about the collegiate subdivisions of FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) and FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) and PSU is an FBS college.

Some of Spencer’s former players achieved success. Julian Campenni-Division I FBS (Full Scholarship)-UCONN selected as a team captain as a senior, 2nd team AAC selection, a invited and participated in rookie camp with the Indianapolis Colts.

Sammy Solomon received and accepted a Division I FBS (Full Scholarship) – UMass. Derek Ambrosino received and accepted a preferred walk on offer – West Virginia, playing in games as a freshman.

Nick O’Brien – Division I-FCS (Full Scholarship) – Bucknell University, and Nick Bartoli – Division I –FCS – Sacred Heart University.

Also Tristan Sokach-Minnick and Stephen Sokach-Minnick, both receiving and accepting walk on and full scholarship offers at Division I FCS – University of Albany.

Their brother Blaise Sokach-Minnich is currently a teammate of DeLuca at PSU as a long snapper. He too is hoping for a scholarship as well.

Thank you Randy for clearing things up and congrats to all on making us proud to be Greater Pittstonians.

Quote of the week

“Success at anything will always come down to this: Focus and effort, and we control both.” – Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Thought of the week

“Without hustle, talent will only carry you so far.” – Gary Vaynerchuk

Bumper stick

“Nothing in life is worth anything easy.” – President Barack Obama