EXETER – The Wyoming Area Drama Club will be taking on one of the most ambitious productions in the history of the program when they present the legendary musical Les Misérables from Friday, April 28 through Sunday, April 30.

According to Chuck Yarmey, the dram club’s co-advisor and technical director, auditions for the play will be held at the end of Jan.

Yarmey, along with Kate Gober, the club’s co-advisor and creative director, will put students through their paces in finding the best cast for such a large undertaking as Les Misérables.

“Les Misérables is such a gigantic show and we (Wyoming Area) had to jump through hoops to get the license,” Yarmey said. “We’re just getting everything mapped out right now, but honestly, it’s the biggest production we ever had at Wyoming Area.”

Wyoming Area Thespian Troupe #4795 will put on two productions per school year with at least one of them being a musical, usually for the spring production and the Les Misérables will test the talents at the school to its limits.

This epic story of Les Misérables recounts the struggle against adversity in 19th century France. Imprisoned for stealing a loaf of bread, petty thief Jean Valjean is released from his 19-year term and not only becomes and honest man, but the mayor of a prosperous town and a loving adoptive father – violating his parole in the process. The relentless Inspector Javert, who makes a decent life for Valjean impossible, consequently pursues him. Only years later, after Valjean proves his mettle during a bloody student uprising and saves the life of a young man hopelessly in love with Valjean’s adopted daughter, does the ex-convict finally feel fully redeemed

British theatrical producer and original producer of Les Misérables, Sir Cameron Mackintosh said, “The future of the theatre is all about developing and nurturing a passion for musicals and plays among the young. This is where new audiences will come from, and I believe Les Misérables, which tells a story of so many passionate and committed young people, is proving to be a thrilling theatrical learning experience for teenagers, as well as a wonderful communal experience for their teachers.”

Les Misérables School Edition is a version of the classic musical by Alain Boubil and Claude-Michel Schöneberg, based on the novel by Victor Hugo. The music is by Claude-Michel Schöneberg, with lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer. The show features original French text by Alain Boubil and Jean-Marc Natel, with additional material by James Fenton. Trevor Nunn and John Caird adapt it, with original orchestrations by John Cameron, new orchestrations by Christopher Janke, Stephen Metcalfe and Stephen Brooker.

During the past twenty years over 5,000,000 students and over 500,000 educators have been involved in at least one of the over 150,000 global productions of a Broadway Junior musical.

Winner of over 100 international awards, and seen by 8.5 million people in New York alone during its run from March 1987, through May 2003, Les Misérables is the world’s longest running musical and the third longest running musical in Broadway history. Worldwide, over 70 million people, with a total box office gross of over $1.8 billion, have seen the musical.

The show once again made history by becoming the first musical ever to become available for school productions while still playing on Broadway, in the West End and in productions around the world. MTI released the authorized school version of the award-winning musical in 2003, which, according to Dramatics Magazine, was the number one produced musical in high schools that year.

Tickets for the show will go on sale two weeks prior to the show’s opening and can be purchased for $15.00 at the Secondary Center lobby. Box-office hours will be announced in early April. For further information, contact wyomingareadramaclub@gmail.com.