Luzerne County’s Nov. 8 general election results are now officially certified.

A majority of the county’s volunteer citizen Election Board — Democrats Denise Williams, Audrey Serniak and Danny Schramm — voted Wednesday to certify the results during a special meeting at the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre.

The board had been unable to certify the results as required by the state Monday because Schramm had abstained, creating a 2-2 tie. Schramm announced soon after that Monday meeting that he subsequently obtained answers to lingering questions and concerns and was now prepared to certify.

Board members Alyssa Fusaro and Jim Mangan, the two Republicans on the board, voted against the certification. They have cited differences in the number of voters signed in and casting ballots at polling places on Election Day and issues primarily related to a paper shortage that prompted an unknown number of voters to be turned away.

County Assistant Solicitor Paula Radick had told the board the state can file action against the county as a result of not certifying the results. Candidates who won seats also could file legal action against the county, she had said.

Approximately 17 citizens spoke during public comment to urge the board to halt the certification, with most calling for a revote. Seven others called for the certification to be approved, arguing a redo would cost too much money and cause more voters to be disenfranchised.

