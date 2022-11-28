A Luzerne County’s Election Board majority is now poised to certify the Nov. 8 general election.

The board was unable to certify the results at a Monday morning meeting because board member Danny Schramm abstained, creating a 2-2 tie.

Board Chairwoman Denise Williams said Schramm notified her after Monday’s meeting and indicated he is now comfortable certifying the results because he received sufficient responses to his lingering questions and concerns.

As a result, Williams said she has scheduled a special meeting at 1 p.m. Wednesday to vote on the certification, which will allow time for the required 24-hour public legal notice.

The meeting will be at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Schramm verified he is ready to certify.

