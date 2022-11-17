In an emergency voting session Thursday, Luzerne County Council unanimously accepted county Manager Randy Robertson’s resignation but decided he will stop work Friday instead of remaining on the job through Dec. 14.

County Budget/Finance Division Head Brian Swetz was named acting county manager at a compensation of $157,000. Swetz had briefly served as acting manager before Robertson started as manager on June 13.

Robertson had submitted his resignation letter to council Monday with a Dec. 14 departure date because a 30-day notice was required under his employment agreement.

He had said he would “continue the same or higher efforts up to that day” but was willing to vacate the position prior, if council desired, as long as he was compensated through that 30-day period as required in the agreement.

Related Video

Robertson said he was leaving to attend to health issues involving his mother and wife. He also noted he has experienced conflict with “some on council and others that has made his work “unreasonably difficult to accomplish” and “very trying.”

He had announced his plans to resign during a council meeting the day after the Nov. 8 general election, which drew strong criticism for a voting machine paper shortage that caused problems at polling places.

Check back later for updates.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.