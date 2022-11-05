Halloween was celebrated at the Pittston Adult Activity Center on Monday, Oct. 31. Shown are, left to right: Carol Henry, John Bergen, Charles Free. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Halloween was celebrated at the Pittston Adult Activity Center on Monday, Oct. 31. Shown are, left to right: Carol Henry, John Bergen, Charles Free.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Pittston Active Adult Center Director Connie Kostelac, right, presented a second place prize to D.J. Collins for the Halloween costume contest.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Carolyn Marcato, left, Vicky Fajen, center, and Tom Maloney served as judges for the Pittston Active Adult Center’s Halloween costume contest.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Pittston Active Adult Center Director Connie Kostelac presents a prize to Jerry Marriggi, who took first place in the Halloween costume contest.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
Dressed in Halloween clothing at the Pittston Active Adult Center are MaryJo Dileo, left, and Ruth Rinkcavage.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

PITTSTON – Pittston Adult Activity Center held a Halloween Costume Contest on Monday, Oct. 31. Jerry Marriggi took first place and D.J. Collins came in second place.

Connie Kostelac is the center’s director.

