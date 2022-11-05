Home News Pittston Adult Activity Center holds Halloween costume contest News Pittston Adult Activity Center holds Halloween costume contest November 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Halloween was celebrated at the Pittston Adult Activity Center on Monday, Oct. 31. Shown are, left to right: Carol Henry, John Bergen, Charles Free. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Pittston Active Adult Center Director Connie Kostelac, right, presented a second place prize to D.J. Collins for the Halloween costume contest. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Carolyn Marcato, left, Vicky Fajen, center, and Tom Maloney served as judges for the Pittston Active Adult Center’s Halloween costume contest. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Pittston Active Adult Center Director Connie Kostelac presents a prize to Jerry Marriggi, who took first place in the Halloween costume contest. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch Dressed in Halloween clothing at the Pittston Active Adult Center are MaryJo Dileo, left, and Ruth Rinkcavage. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch ❮ ❯ PITTSTON – Pittston Adult Activity Center held a Halloween Costume Contest on Monday, Oct. 31. Jerry Marriggi took first place and D.J. Collins came in second place. Connie Kostelac is the center’s director. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Luzerne County DA’s Office probing report of multiple ballots dropped in box New Luzerne County infrastructure fund back on track Luzerne County Election Bureau reports accidental issuance of duplicate ballots View Comments