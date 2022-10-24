In a snapshot reading on Sept. 26, Luzerne County government had at least 211 vacant positions, according to a new chart added to county Manager Randy Robertson’s monthly division report.

The report covers departments under the supervision of Robertson, county District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce and Controller Walter Griffith and does not track court branches.

The specific date of such reports is important because vacancies are always in flux as positions are filled and employees leave due to resignations, retirements, transfers and terminations, officials said.

As expected, the county human services division had the highest number of vacancies largely due to continued efforts to fill openings in Children and Youth, which had 209 positions and 77 vacancies on Sept. 26, the report said.

Overall, the human services division has the most positions — 431 — and vacancies, which were listed at 121 on that date. A breakdown of the other openings in the division: Aging Agency, 28; Drug and Alcohol, four; Mental Health/Developmental Services, nine; and Office of Human Services, three.

The operational services division had 35 openings out of a total 156 positions, including 24 at the 911 department and eight in road and bridge, it said.

In the DA’s office, 20 of 106 positions were vacant, it said. Eleven of 322 positions were open in the county prison system, and the Public Defender’s Office has nine vacancies out of 48 positions.

The report is posted with the agenda for Tuesday’s council work session meeting at luzernecounty.org.

Position elimination

Robertson has said his proposed 2023 county budget would eliminate 20 vacant positions to offset rising costs.

Based on a review of the position listing attached to the budget, the following unfilled positions would be cut, with the compensation also listed:

• Two assistant district attorneys, $51,083 each

• Assessor’s office clerk, $24,657

• Three corrections officers — one $34,572 and two $38,801

• Road/bridge equipment operator, $30,600

• Three deputy sheriffs, $32,635 each

• Six Children and Youth caseworkers, $43,500 each

• Mental Health/Developmental Services caseworker, $42,133

• Drug and Alcohol case management specialist, $40,284

• Two assistant public defenders, $51,082 each

Councilman Chris Perry said last week he is asking the administration for a report of other positions that have been vacant for an extended period to determine if more can be cut for additional savings.

Perry said he wants to concentrate at this time on positions in departments that are fully covered by the general fund operating budget. Positions in human services, 911 and some other departments are primarily — or in some cases entirely — funded by outside revenue streams with little or no impact on the general fund.

Tuesday meeting

Council will hold a voting meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, followed by a work session.

The voting agenda is light, with only two decisions listed — authorization to seek a multimodal grant and sell an unused, county-owned parcel in Hunlock Township.

The meeting is at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions to attend remotely are posted under council’s online meetings link at luzernecounty.org.

Work session discussion topics include plans to screen federal American Rescue Plan applications, an annual report on the county’s outstanding debt and the controller’s proposed 2023 budget presentation.

Act 13

Council’s Act 13 Committee met last week and agreed to propose council allocate $100,000 in natural-gas industry receipts for outside recreational projects.

The county has approximately $140,000 in Act 13 funds remaining, but the administration suggested keeping about $40,000 in the bank in case other county government needs surface.

The committee tentatively agreed to request full-council adoption of the application and award process in January so it could start inviting interested municipalities and community organizations to start applying in mid-January.

If all goes as planned, applications would be accepted through February, allowing committee members to review them and make recommendations for awards in March.

