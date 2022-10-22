Author Mary Policare (Life in the New World: Pittston, Pennsylvania), seated left, chats with Cathy Ostrowski, right center, and Larri Valenti, far right. Nancy Fusco, center, is shown approached the table. Seated next to Policare is Stanley Holko. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Pittston lifelong resident Maria Capolarella-Montante, left, reaches in her purse to purchase Deb Switzer’s book, Society’s Child: The Truth about the Lies.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Marrisa Gibblets and Robert Gibblets purchased a book by author Matthew Burdett (Make America Central Again) at the Pittston Memorial Library.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Local author Edward Sott, holds up his book, A Time for Redemption, during the meet and greet of authors at the Pittston Memorial Library.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

<p>Pittston Memorial Library Director Jessica Lane thanked all in attendance as the library presented Local Author Afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the John P. Cosgrove Room at the library.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

PITTSTON – The Pittston Memorial Library hosted Local Author Day giving local writers a chance to participate in a table-read and discussion on their books.

Five authors, Matthew Burdett (Make America Central Again), Mary Policare (Life in the New World: Pittston, Pennsylvania), Edward Sott (A Time for Redemption), and Deb Switzer (Society’s Child: The Truth about the Lies) took part in the event selling and signing books.

The authors had the chance to briefly talk about their books along with reading excerpts.

Pittston Memorial Library Director Jessica Lane served as host.

