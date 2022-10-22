Pittston Memorial Library Director Jessica Lane thanked all in attendance as the library presented Local Author Afternoon on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the John P. Cosgrove Room at the library.

Local author Edward Sott, holds up his book, A Time for Redemption, during the meet and greet of authors at the Pittston Memorial Library.

Marrisa Gibblets and Robert Gibblets purchased a book by author Matthew Burdett (Make America Central Again) at the Pittston Memorial Library.

Pittston lifelong resident Maria Capolarella-Montante, left, reaches in her purse to purchase Deb Switzer’s book, Society’s Child: The Truth about the Lies.

PITTSTON – The Pittston Memorial Library hosted Local Author Day giving local writers a chance to participate in a table-read and discussion on their books.

Five authors, Matthew Burdett (Make America Central Again), Mary Policare (Life in the New World: Pittston, Pennsylvania), Edward Sott (A Time for Redemption), and Deb Switzer (Society’s Child: The Truth about the Lies) took part in the event selling and signing books.

The authors had the chance to briefly talk about their books along with reading excerpts.

Pittston Memorial Library Director Jessica Lane served as host.