PITTSTON – The Pittston Memorial Library hosted Local Author Day giving local writers a chance to participate in a table-read and discussion on their books.
Five authors, Matthew Burdett (Make America Central Again), Mary Policare (Life in the New World: Pittston, Pennsylvania), Edward Sott (A Time for Redemption), and Deb Switzer (Society’s Child: The Truth about the Lies) took part in the event selling and signing books.
The authors had the chance to briefly talk about their books along with reading excerpts.
Pittston Memorial Library Director Jessica Lane served as host.