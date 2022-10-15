PITTSTON – October has been designated National Women’s Business Month and the City of Pittston recognized city women business owners on Tuesday, Oct. 11, when two-dozen women gathered for a photo at downtown Main St.

Even though the entire month of Oct. is recognized as National Women’s Small Business Month, according to the Business and Professional Women’s Foundation, the third full week in Oct. is observed as National Business Women’s Week since 1928 when it was created.

The objective of National Women’s Business Month is to recognize and honor the achievements of women business owners and co-owners, past and present, and the positive impact they are making on jobs and the economy.

Main St., Pittston as well as surrounding neighborhoods in the city are dotted with businesses successfully owned by women.

“It’s so wonderful that we have so many women entrepreneurs in the City of Pittston and it continues to grow,” Mary Kroptavich, City of Pittston Main St. manager, said. “We had about 25 women for the photo (on Main St.), but we have over 50 women in business that are either or solo or co-owners of a city businesses.”

Kroptavich mentioned owners on Main St., but knows of many others throughout the city.

I love the fact that in the City of Pittston has so many women business owners that are sole owners or co-owners,” Kroptavich added. “And those numbers are continuing to grow.”

Jenna Strzelecki, owner of Anthracite Fitness Factory located across from The Red Mill, relocated her business from Old Forge to Pittston in 2018.

“The support that Pittston gives, especially to businesses through the Downtown Pittston Partnership and the city in general, has been instrumental in promotion and in helping businesses survive through COVID,” Strzelecki said. “They support all the businesses, not just women in business. It’s great to be in a community where there is women supporting women and empowering their businesses and empowering them through promotion. It’s great to be able to talk to other women in the same community about what you are doing with your business and how to make it better is so great.”

Strzelecki feels the move to Pittston for her business has been beneficial because of the city’s growing population and the revitalizated downtown area with existing and new businesses.