To increase efficiency and client choice, Luzerne County’s Mental Health and Developmental Services Department plans to stop providing in-house case management for those with intellectual disabilities, the county announced Wednesday.

County agency Administrator Tara Fox stressed the approximately 2,100 clients currently receiving services will not experience programming or funding changes as a result of the change. These clients also reside in Wyoming County, which is covered by the agency.

Instead, the clients will be asked to select a case manager from a list of private providers, Fox said.

“It’s just that their case manager will come from a different agency now,” Fox said. “They will continue to have the same services.”

Related Video

The county is in the process of compiling the list of willing providers and will send it to clients as soon as it is available, Fox said. She does not anticipate difficulty finding case manager providers due to the number already providing that service throughout the state.

Employees currently in the county agency’s “supports coordination unit” will be encouraged to apply for numerous vacant positions in other county human service divisions, Fox said.

Approximately 44 employees are impacted because the supports coordination unit is budgeted for 50 positions but currently has six vacancies, Fox said.

“There are enough vacancies within the county Human Services Division that staff could be absorbed by other departments if they choose,” Fox said. “Our hope is they will remain county employees.”

Only 22 of the state’s 67 counties provide the case management service in-house, Fox said.

Counties are not obligated to offer the service in-house, she said. Because all clients receive case management through the county agency, the county is not technically providing them with choices, Fox said.

The mental health and developmental services department servicing Carbon, Monroe and Pike counties decided to end its in-house case management this year, and Washington County made the switch a year ago, Fox said.

Outside providers can directly bill for case management services through medical assistance, which means the county likely won’t have to enter into provider contracts, Fox said.

While the budget was not identified as a factor, county human service departments have been working to prevent or minimize county contributions toward their expenses.

Fox’s department has a $23.3 million budget this year and requires only a $158,821 match from the county’s general fund operating budget. Most of the department’s revenue comes from federal and state grants, the budget shows.

Case managers make sure clients of all ages are receiving eligible services that meet their needs, which can include programs assisting with job placement, daytime activities, housing and transportation, Fox said.

The county will continue to determine initial eligibility when new requests are submitted for those with intellectual disabilities, Fox said.

“Once they are deemed eligible, they will get a choice of a case management provider,” she said.

As part of the transition, the county submitted a 90-day notice of the plan to close its supports coordination unit with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Office of Developmental Programs, Fox said. Letters also have been sent to county clients explaining the decision.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.