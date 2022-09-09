Luzerne County Chief Deputy Coroner Joseph Jacobs will serve as acting county coroner, officials said Thursday.

A coroner is needed because Francis Hacken resigned, effective Thursday. The county is seeking applications for coroner, with submissions due Sept. 14.

Jacobs, 52, was hired as full-time chief deputy coroner in October 2019 but said he has worked for the coroner’s office for more than 20 years, previously serving as a county per diem deputy coroner under several coroners.

During his tenure, Jacobs has investigated all types of deaths, including homicides, suicides and drug overdoses. Jacobs said he is fully aware of all office duties.

Those duties include investigating deaths of those who are not under medical care, deaths in which a physician is unable to certify the cause and deaths due to unnatural causes or violence.

The coroner also approves all cremations and organ donations in the county and handles the identification and proper disposal of unclaimed bodies.

“I’ve been involved in all of those situations,” Jacobs said. “I want to assure the public the office will continue to operate and continue to serve the residents of Luzerne County with all daily operations.”

Hacken had presented extensive data supporting his argument that more staffing and funding are warranted in the office.

Jacobs said he is committed to performing the duties of his chief deputy position as well as acting coroner until a coroner is selected.

The coroner position is advertised at an annual salary range of $62,000 to $64,000.

The minimum qualifications include a bachelor’s degree, preferably from a regionally accredited college or university, and at least five years of experience in a coroner’s office or in death investigations conducted by law enforcement, the job posting says.

Specialized training in investigative procedures and court testimony experience in death investigations and hearings also is listed.

Finally, applicants must be physically able to assist in the recovery and transport of bodies weighing a hundred or more pounds.

As always, the county indicated it will consider any equivalent combination of acceptable education, training and experience that would qualify applicants for the position.

Information on the opening is available under the human resources department “career opportunities” link at luzernecounty.org.

