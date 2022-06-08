🔊 Listen to this

Two of Luzerne County government’s three vacant division head positions were publicly advertised Tuesday, with a salary of $90,000 for the operational services head and $96,000 for chief solicitor.

The third vacant position overseeing the administrative services division was posted Monday at $90,000 annually.

County Acting Manager Brian Swetz has said the advertising will ensure applicants are available to incoming county Manager Randy Robertson shortly after his arrival next week.

Eight division heads are required under the county’s home rule government structure that took effect in 2012.

Operational

An engineering degree and certification are preferred but not required for the operational services position, the new posting says.

Prior operational division head Edmund O’Neill, who resigned in January, had a bachelor’s degree in engineering management and master’s degree in business administration. At the time of O’Neill’s appointment in 2016, then-county manager C. David Pedri told council he eliminated the requirement for the division head to hold a professional engineer license because his focus was on management experience and the licensing wasn’t mandated by the home rule charter.

The minimum qualifications stated for the position in the new posting:

• Education equivalent to completion of a bachelor’s degree program with major course work in civil, mechanical or a closely related engineering field and coursework in public administration

• Extensive property management and/or maintenance experience in an administrative or operational capacity, including three years in a supervisory position

• Any equivalent combination of acceptable training and experience to meet job requirements

This division head must oversee the physical operation of the county, including all aspects of infrastructure. The division includes the engineering, road/bridge, planning/zoning, 911, emergency management, building/grounds, boiler plant and solid waste departments.

Chief solicitor

In addition to a law degree, the stated minimum requirements for the chief solicitor are at least three years of supervisory experience and at least five years of legal practice experience, preferably in labor, municipal, real estate, contract and other civil law matters.

Applicants also must be duly admitted members in good standing of the Bar of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, the posting says.

The chief solicitor oversees the law division, which includes the county’s conflict counsel department.

This position is open because prior chief solicitor (and acting county manager) Romilda Crocamo recently resigned.

Resumes for both positions are due June 21. Information is available in the human resources department “career opportunities” section at luzernecounty.org.

As previously reported, resumes for the administrative services division head are due June 20.

This division head oversees eight departments: elections, human resources, purchasing/acquisition, information technology, GIS/mapping, licensing/permits, community development and tourism. The division head also is responsible for the county’s grant writing.

The position is vacant because David Parsnik resigned last September.

The minimum qualifications, according to the posting: education equivalent to a bachelor’s degree program with major course work in human resources and public/business administration; six years of public administration experience that has included significant involvement with personnel, budget, accounting and/or public information functions; three years of supervisory experience; or any equivalent combination of acceptable training and experience.

What’s next?

Council must confirm Robertson’s division head nominees for the hirings to take effect, the charter says.

Pedri had four vacant division head positions to fill when he became county manager in May 2016. Council agreed to confirm his nominations of O’Neill, Crocamo, current Correctional Services Division Head Mark Rockovich and Michael Donahue as human services division head.

Donahue left later that year for another position, and council confirmed Pedri’s nomination of current Human Services Division Head Lynn Hill in February 2017. Hill was the last division head to be hired.

Swetz has served as budget/finance division head since 2014. The two remaining division head appointments date back to 2013, when council confirmed Joan Hoggarth as judicial services and records division head and Steven Greenwald as chief public defender.