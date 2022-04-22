🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo has released an internal investigation report on Children and Youth that had been initiated after the agency’s former executive director was arrested last summer.

Joanne Van Saun, the prior director, was sentenced in December to 34 months of probation for misdemeanor child endangerment and obstruction offenses, with the first nine months on house arrest, related to her failure to investigate at least 217 reports alleging child abuse and neglect in 2017.

The county retained Philadelphia law firm Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP to conduct an internal investigation of the agency to determine if there is any evidence of additional possible wrongdoing.

Crocamo also released a statement reiterating the safety and welfare of county children and families remains the top priority.

Related Video

“Almost one year ago, we pledged to continue cooperating fully with the Pennsylvania Attorney General and any additional law enforcement authorities investigating this truly heartbreaking matter,” Crocamo wrote. “We knew then that it wouldn’t be possible without first understanding what happened, how and why. That’s why we retained Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders. The report issued today shows we made good on that promise.”

The law firm’s investigation did not find any evidence that children under the county’s agency’s watch were harmed as a result of Van Saun’s actions, Crocamo said.

This conclusion was reached after the firm interviewed numerous workers, extensively examined agency records and fielded calls from families who were part of the system.

“That is consistent with the AG’s investigation, which did not find any instances of child harm caused by Ms. Van Saun’s misconduct,” Crocamo wrote.

“Sadly, Ms. Van Saun’s scheme to falsify records was successful in obstructing oversight, even from the state’s regulatory body,” Crocamo said. “We acknowledge the need to significantly improve our internal processes for reporting potential wrongdoing, and further how we communicate such with our CYS employees and caseworkers.”

Check back for updated coverage of the report.