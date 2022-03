🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON – The Victory Sports League athletes were treated to a Spring Fling/Easter banquet on Tuesday, March 22 at Mt. Carmel Hall, St. Joseph Marello Parish Church.

The banquet was the kick-off to their summer sports softball program.

Athletes, family and caretakers were treated to food, beverages and entertainment.

Backpacks and tension squeeze balls were provided by M&T Bank for all athletes.

Related Video

– Tony Callaio