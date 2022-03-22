🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County Council removed a decision on hiring the next top manager from Tuesday’s agenda.

Councilman Brian Thornton made the motion to postpone a decision, saying he continued to receive new information about the three finalists Tuesday, including some from past county council members.

“There’s just a lot more I’d like to investigate with the three candidates,” Thornton said.

Thornton said he contacted council colleagues Tuesday and they also were not aware of the additional information.

“I’m not personally comfortable making a decision,” Thornton said.

Three of the 11 council members voted against the delay: Chris Perry, Robert Schnee and Stephen J. Urban.

Three finalists are under consideration to be the third manager: Romilda Crocamo, David W. Johnston and Randy Robertson. Crocamo has been serving as acting county manager since prior manager C. David Pedri’s resignation took effect July 6.

The failure to act means Crocamo will remain acting manager as council decides how it wants to proceed.

“I will do tomorrow what I have been doing for the past eight months — work hard and serve the people of Luzerne County,” Crocamo said in a written response to the situation.

Insiders say it’s possible no finalist had seven votes.

It’s unclear how council will proceed.

The volunteer citizen manager search committee already provided council with all the finalists that it deemed the most qualified, which means additional advertising would be required to yield additional applicants. The committee, required by home rule, has been meeting since August. Council would have to determine if the committee is willing to continue or whether new members must be sought.