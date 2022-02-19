🔊 Listen to this

Rev. Joseph Marina, S.J., president of The University of Scranton, has named Gerald Zaboski ’87, G’95, as senior vice president for the Office of the President, effective July 1, 2022.

Zaboski currently serves as vice president for enrollment management and external affairs. In his new position, he will continue to oversee the areas of marketing, communications and external affairs for Scranton, in addition to assuming new responsibilities for assisting the president with the advancement of the University’s strategic plan, and the creation and sustaining of new and existing partnerships with other institutions of higher learning, both international and domestic.

“Beginning his service in 1988, Gerry’s vast experience at Scranton and unquestionable devotion to our mission will prove quite beneficial to our success in the years ahead,” said Father Marina in an announcement to the University community regarding the promotion.

Zaboski will also continue to serve as a member of the university’s cabinet and as the leader for the university’s Incident Management Team.

Zaboski joined the staff at the University in 1988. During his career at Scranton he served as executive assistant to the president, vice president for external affairs and vice president for alumni and public relations. He has also served on and chaired several committees including the University’s 125th Anniversary Committee. Prior to joining the University, he worked as public information manager for the Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce.

Zaboski serves on the board and executive committee of the Agency for Community Empowerment, and on the boards of Lackawanna Industrial Fund Enterprises and the Institute for Public Policy and Research. He also serves as treasurer of the West Wyoming Hose Company No. 1. He is a past president of the Scranton Lions Club.

A resident of West Wyoming, Zaboski earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from The University of Scranton and is a member of Alpha Epsilon Alpha and Alpha Sigma Nu honor societies.