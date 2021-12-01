🔊 Listen to this

After arguing his office is significantly short-staffed, Luzerne County Information Technology Mauro DiMauro announced his resignation during Tuesday’s 2022 budget work session.

DiMauro told council seven more positions are needed in his department due to the rising workload.

After the meeting, DiMauro said a “lack of resources” is among the reasons he is leaving the $86,149-a-year position he held since 2014.

“I need a more sustainable work-life balance, and I don’t believe it’s going to change in the county position,” DiMauro said.

Related Video

DiMauro said his call to add staff and another recent public pitch to spend $3.1 million from the county’s $113 million American Rescue Plan earmark on technology upgrades and other IT needs were necessary to ensure council is aware of what’s at stake. For example, he had asserted the county “is on the brink of disaster” and facing a return to paper processing without a $970,000 virtualization infrastructure upgrade.

“Now it’s up to them to decide. It’s not on my shoulders anymore,” DiMauro said.

County Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo told council Tuesday DiMauro had informed her in October that he wanted six additional staffers, but she “unequivocally” told him that number “was not workable.” Instead, her proposed no-tax-hike 2022 budget included three additional IT staffers.

Crocamo reiterated DiMauro’s sudden and dire budgetary demands have prompted her to ask the county controller’s office to perform an audit of the IT department’s contracts, expenses and hardware/software inventory and a survey of all his proposed projects.

The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania also has agreed to perform an assessment of the county IT department at Crocamo’s request, she announced.

Election improvements also are under development that would include less reliance on the IT department before and after primary and general elections, Crocamo said.

Council ultimately will be briefed on any essential software and program upgrades that must be completed, Crocamo said.

It may reach the point where she requests council create an IT committee to focus on the department’s immediate and future needs, Crocamo said.

Crocamo added that the IT staff is responsive and performs “very good work.”

DiMauro told council he submitted his resignation, effective Dec. 16, at the commencment of Tuesday’s budget hearing.

Crocamo said she had not yet received his resignation letter because he handed it to interim Administrative Services Division Head Angela Gavlick when that division had gathered to present the budget remotely. Crocamo publicly thanked DiMauro for his service and wished him “all the happiness and success in the future.”

The proposed 2022 IT budget is $2.06 million, or $610,082 more, which includes compensation for the three new positions requested by Crocamo.

IT currently employs nine workers, and DiMauro rattled off statistics on the department’s work volume, including stopping cyber threats.

Council members Stephen J. Urban and Walter Griffith challenged some of DiMauro’s points.

Manager salary

A council majority voted to state a maximum salary of $185,000 in upcoming advertisements for the county’s next top manager.

The volunteer citizen manager search committee had recommended $185,000, which is around this year’s maximum compensation under the county’s home rule charter based on the current district attorney salary. Prior county manager C. David Pedri was receiving $137,333 when he left in July.

Councilman Robert Schnee did not receive majority council support for his amendment to reduce the maximum to $160,000 in the advertisement.

LCTA match

Council also agreed to commit a match of up to $750,000 to the county Transportation Authority for its construction of a new $60 million, state-of-the-art transportation center at the 12-acre former Murray complex site on South Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre.

Authority Executive Director Robert Fiume had told council he is seeking other funding options to reduce the county’s payment, but the state is requiring a county funding commitment to proceed with the Jan. 5 award of bids. If that deadline is not met, the project must be rebid, which would increase the cost and county match, Fiume said.