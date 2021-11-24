🔊 Listen to this

Luzerne County must address two aging bridges over the Susquehanna River — the Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge and the Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge on Water Street linking Pittston and West Pittston, Acting County Manager Romilda Crocamo told council Tuesday.

During an operational division budget presentation called “Destination Luzerne County,” Crocamo said infrastructure decisions county officials make in the next few months could “cement our ability to attract national and international employers.”

The Nanticoke/West Nanticoke Bridge connecting Nanticoke and Plymouth Township is at the center of this goal, and a new bridge is needed, she said.

Built in 1914 and rehabilitated in 1987, the span has been downgraded to a 15-ton weight limit. A replacement would cost an estimated $40 million, officials have said.

Crocamo pointed to Houston, Texas-based Nacero Inc., which recently announced plans for a $6 billion project on mine-scarred land near this bridge in Newport Township that would create thousands of jobs and produce clean gasoline made from natural gas and renewable natural gas — not crude oil. This represents the single largest economic development investment in county history, she said.

The Nacero project is “making us competitive in the international market,” Crocamo told council.

The existing bridge is a “rare surviving example” of a large pin-connected truss bridge, she said.

“She has served us well, but it is now time for a change,” Crocamo said of the span.

Turning to the other span, Crocamo said the Firefighters’ Memorial Bridge has been closed since early August pending review of a bent eyebar.

Built in 1914, the 1,500-foot steel bridge was last rehabilitated in 1984 and has long been deemed structurally deficient, carrying a 20-ton weight limit, officials said.

Crocamo said preservation is important and that the bridge “holds significant historical rating in the local area” and “symbolizes the character of the area.” The needs of the communities surrounding that bridge must be supported by the county, she said.

“This has to be resolved,” Crocamo said of the span, citing “extraordinary traffic and gridlock that the residents are enduring.”

Crocamo did not present specific funding requests at this time but said an influx of federal funding may provide a “chance to invest” in such projects.

“The county needs to look ahead and build for tomorrow,” she said.

Manager salary

Council members started discussing the compensation for the next county manager and said they will vote on a recommendation next week.

The county’s volunteer citizen manager search committee asked for council input as it prepares to advertise the position.

The committee recommended stating the position pays up to $185,000, which is around this year’s maximum compensation under the county’s home rule charter based on the current district attorney salary. The committee will acknowledge there is a range in the advertisement but may only focus on the maximum.

Prior county manager C. David Pedri was receiving $137,333 when he left in July. As acting manager, Crocamo is receiving $102,116, which is the charter minimum, or 55% of the DA salary.

Based on Pedri’s compensation, Councilwoman Linda McClosky Houck suggested a range starting around $130,000 for the next manager, saying the final amount will depend on qualifications and experience.

Councilman Stephen J. Urban said he believes $130,000 to $140,000 would be reasonable, with the option to offer bonuses if specific targets are met, citing a reduction in overtime as an example of a possible incentive goal.

Council Chairman Tim McGinley said he’s “always had a difficult time” paying someone new more than their predecessor. He suggested advertising in the $140,000 range and said stating an unrealistic maximum would be “really unfair to candidates who apply.”

“You should word your advertisement appropriately so there’s no misunderstanding in regards to what we are looking for,” McGinley said.

Councilman Walter Griffith said he understands the committee’s idea to state the maximum because it is a “play on words” that could help attract more applicants.

More action

In other business Tuesday, a council majority voted to:

• Table action on the administration’s request to return Joyce, Carmody & Moran P.C. to the insurance carrier panel of firms eligible to provide county litigation defense.

Council had barred the firm from handling future county litigation a year ago after learning through national media coverage that the firm had filed a motion on the county’s behalf seeking recusal of then-new Supreme Justice Amy Coney Barrett from a case involving ballot-counting deadlines.

• Make a decision next week on whether to commit a match of up to $750,000 to the county Transportation Authority for its construction of a new $60 million, state-of-the-art transportation center at the 12-acre former Murray complex site on South Pennsylvania Avenue in Wilkes-Barre.

Authority Executive Director Robert Fiume told council he is seeking other funding options to reduce the county’s payment, but the state is requiring a county funding commitment to proceed with the Jan. 5 award of bids. If that deadline is not met, the project must be rebid, which would increase the cost and county match, Fiume said.