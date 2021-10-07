🔊 Listen to this

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board approved nearly $2 million in grants on Tuesday to go to 15 projects to promote Pennsylvania-made beer and wine, and some of that money will be coming here to Luzerne County.

Visit Luzerne County secured $40,500 to help fund its Beer Trail guide, to distribute 20,000 copies to local businesses, tourism partners and other areas. The guide will promote the county’s approximately 10 local breweries.

The funds will also be used to engage with “two local television stations to promote the breweries,” according to a release from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office.

While the release does not contain specific comments about Visit Luzerne County, Wolf does issue a comment about how these grants are key to helping breweries and wineries around the state bounce back from the pandemic.

“Pennsylvania industries have to adopt new ways of doing business in the COVID-19 world, and these grants will provide substantial funding to help two vital parts of our agricultural community not only explore ways of improving production methods, but also boost marketing efforts that reach beyond our borders,” said Wolf.

Other recipients of grants include Visit Philadelphia, the PA Cider Guild and the Pennsylvania Winery Association.