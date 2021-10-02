🔊 Listen to this

I’m not going to lie, the best thing about my job is I get to meet some really great and interesting people along the way.

I’ve written about or mentioned hundreds of people in this column or in feature articles in my over 20-plus years in the newspaper industry.

I’ve meet, photographed, and/or interviewed some distinguished people in my career from presidents of the United States to celebrities to adorable kindergarten students. I’ve done way more than I could have imagined when I first started in the industry.

The irony is, it was all done from Greater Pittston, not New York City or Hollywood, California.

I’ve always said, all things great and small, go through NEPA and invariably, no matter where you go, there’s a connection to Greater Pittston or Wilkes-Barre or Scranton.

For the longest time, if you were born here, you died here, but over the generations, many natives have spread their wings and landed in all parts of the country and the world and that’s a good thing.

It’s safe to say we all know someone that left the area and did well or excelled in his or her field or perhaps became famous.

One of the first people that I recognized that became something in their field was the late Glen Lunney, a native of Old Forge. Lunney, born in 1936, died earlier this year at the age of 84. He was instrumental in the Gemini and Apollo programs for NASA serving as a manager and flight director.

Lunney is one person I wish I had the chance to interview.

Others I became aware of from my youth that went on to fame were John D. MacArthur (business), Marion Lorne (actress – Aunt Clara from Bewitched), Hughie Jennings (pro baseball), Banana Joe, who recently passed away (national radio personality), Charley Trippi (pro football) and Machine Gun Lou Butera (pro billiards player), JJ Brown (mining innovator whose wife was Molly as in The Unsinkable Molly Brown from the Titanic).

Of course, later in life we got to know Jimmy Cefalo (pro football, broadcasting), Shawn Klush (globally known Elvis tribute artist), Amada Booth (modeling/acting), to name a few.

I had the pleasure of interviewing a man that left the area but he’s not an actor, nor a businessman, nor a sport figure.

West Pittston native John Jordan, who became a Jesuit priest, is now a retired monsignor in the Catholic Church.

The 79-year-old Jordan grew up on Luzerne Avenue and when I had the chance to interview him for an article you can find in today’s edition on him being honored by the NativityMiguel School of Scranton, I got to know a bit of the kid that walked the same streets as I did, and still do, as a child.

Jordan spoke affectionately of his upbringing in West Pittston attending Catholic School at Immaculate Conception Church just a few blocks from his home to working at the now extinct Grablick’s Dairy Bar, the ice cream establishment I have a special place in my heart and certainly one I frequented as a child, especially during summer.

We both reminisced on the late Ed Carroll who was an employee of the Grablick/Portelli family. Mr. Carroll, as he was respectfully called, was a friend to all. He was well liked and probably a good reason why Grablick’s thrived, along with the delicious ice cream.

Mr. Carroll was the grandfather of current PA House of Rep.’s Michael Carroll, who also worked at Grablick’s in his younger days.

If I mentioned a name of days gone by from West Pittston, he not only knew whom I was talking about but he knew where they lived.

Jordan told me he used to peddle papers in his childhood and knew many residents as a result of having his route.

While working in Washington, D.C., for many years with the National Catholic Education Association, he became the executive director of the NativityMiguel middle school national network in 2005.

On Oct. 28, Jordan is being honored by NativityMiguel School of Scranton, which also serves as a fundraiser for the school, and he couldn’t think of anyone better to chair the event than Sandy Insalaco.

Sandy is someone I wish I met 20 years ago, he’s a man that I could have learned not only how to be a proper businessman, but I would have learned what it is like to give of oneself.

Many Greater Pittstonians know Sandy, along with his brothers, as guys that grew a supermarket to 12 stores in the chain in the early days. They eventually branched out to other industries and to this day, Sandy still gets up at 5 a.m. and is working at his computer by 6 a.m. and 82 years young.

I’m pretty convinced Sandy could run rings around me and then some. His enthusiasm for life is still front and center and he’s not nearly done yet.

In 1996, Sandy founded USHydrations as Nature’s Way Purewater Systems, a bottled and natural spring water business.

Along with being still active with no retirement in site, Sandy is very philanthropic with one of his loves, Misericordia University where you can visit the Sandy and Marlene Insalaco Hall that broke ground in 2007, a state-of-the-art technological center.

I can learn much from Sandy and Jordan, and I’m honored to meet them.

