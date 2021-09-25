🔊 Listen to this

EXETER — The Royal Bakery in Exeter offers a variety of baked goods from its spot on Wyoming Avenue in Exeter.

The bakery has been under new ownership for the last three years, and owners Becki Hayman and Brian Smyla say they are attentive to continuing to provide old favorites, as well as adding new options.

Owner Becki Hayman said recently she was able to bake a wedding cake for someone for whom the business had also baked a wedding cake for their parents decades ago.

Hayman says both owners are very grateful to be acknowledged as the place for the best pastries and desserts by Sunday Dispatch readers in Best of Greater Pittston voting.

Related Video

“It’s a really nice recognition for us,” said Hayman.

“We took it over, and we’re adding and innovating and bringing it into the new generation,” Hayman said. “It’s nice to know customers are appreciating us.”

And, in addition to innovation, owners say they are also very proud of their history — a history they share with previous owners.

“For 60 years, for six decades, the business has been a staple in the community,” Hayman said.

She said the bakery has traditional favorites every day of the year.

“We’re known for our nutrolls, hand-rolled cannoli and Italian cookies,” Hayman said.

She said the bakery “hasn’t done anything crazy,” but has added color and decor to their cupcakes and cookies to draw the treats to customers’ eyes.

For example, she said, in addition to traditional ricotta cookies, the bakery offers several flavors of ricotta cookies, including a lemon/strawberry cookie they call, “strawberry lemonade.”

The business also participates in community efforts, most recently attending “Pittston Prohibition.”

“We want to be a part of and to remind people that we’re still here and still kicking,” Hayman said.

The business has a vibrant Facebook page that provides information on new offerings as well as old favorites.

Hayman said the business is always open to customer input and the addition of new items.

“We will do anything to meet customer needs and appreciate feedback, both online and in person, about all our products,” Hayman said.