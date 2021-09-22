🔊 Listen to this

The Best of Greater Pittston Awards were held at The Red Mill, Pittston, Tuesday evening. Shown taking home the Best Barber is Rob & Nicole’s Barber Shop 901. Left to right: Julia Clime, Nicole Prunka, Alexsei Alward. Absent: Rob Regan.

Cindy Hogan, left, and Jane Sabatelle, of Sabetelle’s Market - Best Family Market and Best Butcher. Absent from photo: Jason Sabetelle.

Pittston City Mayor Michael Lombardo, left, who was voted Best Elected Official, chats with Richie Kossuth, Best Music Store.

PITTSTON — Businesspeople, elected officials and others crowded into the Red Mill in Pittston Tuesday evening, looking to recognize some of Pittston’s best.

Hosted by the Times Leader Media Group, the Best of Greater Pittston event was held to recognize the businesses and individuals who were voted on by our readers as the best of what the Pittston area has to offer.

Kerry Miscavage, vice president of advertising for the Times Leader Media Group, said the event was especially exciting, as it was the first live event that the paper had been able to hold since the beginning of the pandemic.

“We’re here celebrating the best of Pittston, so we have probably 75 businesses coming tonight to receive their awards,” Miscavage said. “And this is back to our roots here at the Red Mill, where we like to have this event.

“People seem super excited to come out tonight, get their award and socialize a bit,” she went on. “We’re just proud to celebrate the businesses of Pittston; they’ve been supportive of us and we want to give that support right back to them.”

Mayor Mike Lombardo — a winner on Tuesday himself, having been selected as the “Best Elected Official” in the Greater Pittston Area — said events like this helped to highlight the resiliency of folks who have made it through the past year.

“It’s certainly a great opportunity to be out and around people; a lot of the people receiving awards tonight have had an incredible year and a half and there’s still a lot of uncertainty, but it’s nice to be able to do this,” he said.

Lombardo, who had previously won the same award, said how much it means to be recognized in such a way.

“I’m always thrilled; the awards you get that are selected by your peers are always great awards,” he said. “They have a good sense of who you are. I’m always honored to get this; I’ll put it in my office with the other one.”

Sam Agolino, head chef of Pazzo, won the award for “Best Chef,” and echoed Lombardo’s statements, calling the award “humbling.”

“It’s very nice to know that people actually vote, and it’s a nice thing,” he said. Agolino, who’s been heading up Pazzo for years, thinks he won the award because people can see his drive.

“I’m there every night, you know? I’m dedicated and it’s my passion,” he said. “I guess the people appreciated it.”